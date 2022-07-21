People seem so brittle since the start of the pandemic. How do we adjust?

How can we move forward in our lives, given the frame of mind so many people are in? Seeing my neighbors, friends, fellow Americans with their new attitudes is often saddening because they — we — are so different, so brittle. Folks seem so spacey, rude, short-tempered, indifferent, depressing, selfish. They’re hurting and acting out. We’re all shell-shocked and we are all recovering in different ways. How can we all help each other move on and find joy again?

M.H. / Boston

You’re right. Nearly everyone is dealing with some combination of grief, stress, burnout, post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, poor sleep, and/or sheer mental overload. And one of the less-than-ideal aspects of the human brain is that all of those conditions have both distractedness and irritability as symptoms. And distractedness and irritability are a terrible combination, for obvious reasons.

It will help a little bit to simply keep that in mind, to recognize what’s going on as a physical symptom. We’ve spent more than two years absorbing constantly changing information, learning new habits and routines. Inflation, shortened hours and understaffing in businesses, MBTA troubles — they all mean that people are having to do more planning, more workarounds, to accomplish the same tasks. We’re exhausted and sometimes we expect more of our brains than we expect of machines. Machines need downtime, maintenance, repairs and upgrades, fuel, rest.

Give that to yourself. All the basics: Drink water, eat vegetables, focus on your breathing, move your body. These are the most important items on your to-do list, every day. And speaking of to-do lists — can yours be simplified? Is it possible to do fewer things? Is it possible to do things in a more informal, less perfectionist way than you did before? Are there tasks you can outsource? What life hacks and conveniences make a real difference in how smoothly your life runs? Let yourself have them.

And let yourself have whatever silly little pleasures and comforts make you feel good. Singing in the car? Ax throwing? Watching Goonies for the 54th time? Writing parody song lyrics? Playing Lily’s Garden (how I hate that creeping grass!)? Do it, don’t worry if it’s cool or adult or Insta-worthy. It’s not April 2020 anymore. Repetitive activities like phone games and re-watching shows or movies ease anxiety and provide helpful downtime for the brain to process, you know, everything. More creative or physically active forms of fun let you express and work out feelings.

Be soft and gentle with yourself, and then talk about this stuff. One of the best ways to help each other is to help ourselves, and talk about how, because it makes people feel less alone and gives them permission to ease up on their own tired brains. I’ll start: I only eat breakfast because a virtual pet finch on my phone gets to go on a little adventure if I do. (Her name is Noodle.) Do I feel silly? Yes. Do I feel dizzy and cranky at 2 p.m.? Not anymore! Thanks, Noodle!

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.