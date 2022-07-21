30 more diagnosed with monkeypox in past week, as vaccination efforts expand

The new cases announced Thursday were diagnosed between July 14 and Wednesday, according to a weekly update on the monkeypox outbreak from the Department of Public Health. State and local health officials are working with patients and their health care providers to identify anyone who may have had contact with the 30 men while they were infectious, the statement said.

Thirty more men in Massachusetts have been diagnosed with monkeypox in the past week, bringing the number of cases in the state to 79 since the first infection was announced May 18, as officials this week expanded the vaccination effort across the state.

The state increased the number of monkeypox vaccination sites to 11 this week, and 2,952 doses of the vaccine had been administered as of Wednesday, officials said.

Advertisement

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 2,323 cases of monkeypox virus nationwide amid the global outbreak this year, officials said. No deaths have been reported, and most patients recover from the virus within two to four weeks, according to the statement.

The state increased the number of monkeypox vaccination sites to 11 this week, and 2,952 doses of the vaccine had been administered as of Wednesday, officials said.

The vaccine remains extremely limited in availability both nationally and locally, and it is only accessible in Massachusetts to people who live or work in the state and meet CDC eligibility requirements, officials said. Priority is given to those at the greatest risk of exposure to a person with monkeypox.

Anyone who believes they qualify for a vaccination can contact their health care providers for an evaluation to ensure they meet the eligibility requirements.

Initial cases of monkeypox — related to the smallpox virus — were linked to international travel. However, men who have sex with men now make up a large proportion of identified cases, though anyone who is exposed to someone with monkeypox is at risk, according to the statement.

Advertisement

Typically found in Africa, monkeypox can lead to headache, fever, sore throat, swollen lymph nodes, and the development of lesions, though a rash is often the first symptom, the department said.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.