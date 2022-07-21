An emergency room doctor, Ranney says there’s a lot that can be done to decrease gun deaths, injuries

“Regardless of what type of firearm it is, a bullet creates a hole,” she said on this week’s Rhode Island Report podcast. “It destroys muscle, organs, shatters bones. And it also creates psychological damage. I take care of lots of folks who are really sick and hurt for lots of reasons, but there is something different about being shot with a gun.”

Ranney, the academic dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health, said that as the United States faces a string of mass shootings in places such as Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, it should begin treating gun violence as a public health crisis.

Advertisement

Every day, guns are used to kill more than 100 people and injure more than 200 people across the country, she said.

“When I call it a public health crisis, it’s talking about all of those people who are physically hurt,” Ranney said. “It’s also talking about the ripple effect. Every one of those gunshot wounds hurts not just the victim but also their family, their friends, their larger community.”

Get Rhode Island News e-mails Sign up to get breaking news and interesting stories from Rhode Island in your inbox each weekday. Enter Email Sign Up

The National Rifle Association has tweeted that “Someone should tell self-important anti-gun doctors to stay in their lane.”

But Ranney said, “This isn’t about being pro- or anti-gun, any more than doctors are pro- or anti-cars. It’s about applying that basic public health approach to reduce the number of gun injuries and gun deaths, the same way that we’ve effectively decreased car crash injuries and deaths by more than 70 percent over the last 50 years.”

Ranney outlined four steps that would help address US gun violence. “The first step is to have accurate data,” she said. “Right now, we don’t even know how many people are injured by guns every year in the United States, much less who they are, what their risk factors are, or how to prevent it.”

Advertisement

She called for identifying who’s most at risk and developing interventions that make a difference. For example, interventions could include making sure people don’t have access to guns if they’re showing signs of being dangerous to themselves or others, she said.

And once it’s determined what works, the fourth step would involve making sure interventions are put in place, Ranney said. “An example here is with red flag laws, which we know work to both decrease gun suicide and to decrease mass shootings,” she said. “Unfortunately, most folks don’t even know that they exist, much less how to use them.”

While the gun debate rages, generating sometimes extreme viewpoints, Ranney said the reality is that 40 percent of US residents have a firearm at home, so it’s important to focus on things that everyday people can do to reduce gun injuries and deaths.

“The first thing is to make sure that (a gun) is stored safely, which means locked, ideally unloaded, but really accessible only to the person who’s properly trained in firearm handling and usage,” she said. It’s also important to be aware of signs that someone may be at higher risk of hurting themselves or someone else, she said, and to find ways to put time and space between them and a firearm.

On this week’s podcast, Ranney also talked about the latest coronavirus subvariants, the need for Rhode Island to boost its COVID-19 booster rates, and monkeypox.

Advertisement

Hear more by downloading the latest episode of Rhode Island Report, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, Google Podcasts, and other podcasting platforms, or listen in the player above.













Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.