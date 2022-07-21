Best Things to Do in R.I.: July 21-29

Don’t miss out on the last days of Providence Restaurant Weeks, through July 23. Participating restaurants offer special meals, special offers, signature cocktails, and more. For example, Diego’s East Side offers a $45 prix fixe dinner. You might start on boracha arancini — cheesy drunken rice balls battered in panko, served over warm suizas — then dig into crispy verde pork tacos in fired corn tortillas, followed by churros. Hemenway’s offers a three-course dinner for $39.95. Try the beer-battered quahog fritters, then go for roasted monkfish with jasmine rice and lentil pilaf, ending the night with mixed berry clafoutis with powered sugar and whipped cream. At Federal Taphouse & Kitchen, score a two-course meal for $24.95 — perhaps tempura fried cauliflower with honey sriracha dipping sauce, followed by a full rack of barbecue ribs, slaw and fries. The menus go on. #BringYourAppetite. Details here .

Welcome, neighbors, to a week bookended by Newport Folk and Newport Jazz, and filled with Providence Restaurant week, Fringe craziness, animals made of plants, comedy, and crafts in a mansion. It’s a dang good sandwich. Rhody: we feast.

FRINGEPVD

Providence, it’s time to get weird. FringePVD: The Providence Fringe Festival, runs now through July 30, bringing together more than 300 individual artists of the theater, music, dance, multimedia and performing kind. Catch dozens of in-person (and online) performances at 10 stages including WaterFire Art Center’s Campus, The Steelyard, Farm Fresh, ISCO, Lost Valley Pizza Co., Binch Press/Queer.Archive.Work, and more. Founded in 2014, the Rhode Island fest is member of the United States Association of Fringe Festivals and the World Fringe Network. The jam-packed schedule is online, but two upcoming highlights: Haus of Codec LGBTQQIA+ Resource Fair & Marketplace July 23, 1-6 p.m. ; Fringe Mayoral Candidate Forum on the Arts July 25, 7 p.m. Details here.

COLD BEER + LIVE MUSIC

Name a more iconic duo. I’ll wait. Yup, if you didn’t snag Newport Folk Festival tickets, you still have a chance to drink brews and catch tunes this weekend. Grey Sail Brewing in Westerly’s live music series includes Jitensha July 22; Cross Rhode Blues July 23, Two Across July 24, and Ashley Jones & James Harris July 29. All shows 4-7 p.m. 63 Canal St. 401-212-7592. Details here.

OUTDOOR MOVIES

Tired: watching your favorite movies inside. Wired: watching your favorite movies outside. Catch cult classics at the Misquamicut Drive-In all week: July 22 and 23, watch “Back to the Future” with special guest JJ Cohen. Cohen appeared in all three parts of the trilogy as different characters, and, fun fact, also appeared in two episodes of the TV show “Providence” (Remember when we starred in a TV show? Good times.)

The rest of the week is rounded out by more cult classics: “Grease” July 24, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” July 27, “The Breakfast Club” July 28, and “Dirty Dancing” July 29. For each, one ticket gets your whole car in the lot — bring your crew. First come, first to park. $25 per carload. Gates open 6:30 p.m. Previews at 8 p.m; movie at 9 p.m. 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly. Details here.

Meanwhile, in Newport, catch the jazz doc “Hargrove,” July 28 at Doris Duke’s Rough Point. According to the event description, the documentary chronicles the last year of trumpet legend Roy Hargrove’s life, and highlights his “enormous contribution to the art of jazz… An epic love letter from first-time Black director Eliane Henri.” Venue opens at 6:15 p.m., film at 8:15 p.m. Suggested donation: $5. Details here.

FREE FLAWLESS CONCERT

Flawless fans, take note: FirstWorks, a Providence-based nonprofit, kicks off their Summer Beats Concert Series with hip-hop artist and Rhode Island native Flawless July 24 at the Roger Williams Park Bandstand. Flawless, a.k.a. Alberto Martinez, rose to fame on Netflix’s 2019 music competition show “Rhythm + Flow,” with judges Tip “T.I.” Harris, Cardi B and Chance the Rapper. Martinez (who gives a shout-out to his home state via his Insta handle, @flawlessri) posted: “This will be my first show in RI since 2020 and couldn’t be more excited!” Someone bring him a Del’s. #Homecoming. Free, gates open 5 p.m., show 6 p.m. Details here.

GOT TRIVIA?

Sorry, that question mark was confusing. I’m not asking, I’m telling you it’s GOT Trivia night July 25 in Warwick. Yup, we’re about to find out who the real “Game of Thrones” fans are. We’re all about due for a re-watch, with the HBO prequel “House of the Dragon” out Aug. 21, so it’s a perfect time to cram. Let’s practice: Q: Who was the worst? A: Joffrey and Ramsey Bolton tied. Q: Best episode? A: Red Wedding. (I’m crushing this.) At Arooga’s, 615 Greenwich Ave., Warwick. 7-9 p.m. First prize: $100. Tickets from $20 for team of 2. Details here.

ZUMBA IN A TEMPLE

The collab we didn’t know we needed. Rhode Islanders are invited to the Temple to Music at Roger Williams Park for a free Zumba class for all levels July 26. Free. 6:30 p.m. Roger Williams Park, Pine Hill Ave., Providence. Details here.

MANSION FUN

Bring your kids to a Newport mansion without worrying about them breaking anything. Newport Mansions invites families to learn and play Tuesdays and Thursdays now through Aug. 25. The programs, for kids 5 to 7, are divided into two series:

“Traveling Tuesdays” will change locations each week. Kids can learn history and make crafts connected to the Rhode Island landmarks. On July 26, the theme is “Dream Designer House” at Chateau-sur-Mer. Kids will learn about homes around the world and design their dream house.

“Thursdays in the Garden” take place at Portsmouth’s Green Animals Topiary Garden, with activities emphasizing nature. This week is already sold out, but mark your calendar for Aug. 4′s “Compost Kids.” Every program is 10:30-11:30 a.m. Reservations must be made in advance. All children must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian. $10 per child. Details here.

PICNIC WITH A GREEN GIRAFFE

And just a reminder: Portsmouth’s Green Animals Topiary Garden is open daily if you want to explore on your own. See some 80 topiaries in the shape of wild animals and geometric designs, 19,000 daffodils, some 6,000 tulips and “thousands of uncommon and unusual flowering bulbs.” Picnic baskets welcome. 380 Corys Lane, Portsmouth. Open daily 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Adult tickets $25. Tickets sold in packages with house tours. Details here.

ONE HALF OF TIM & ERIC

One half of the comedy duo Tim & Eric, Tim Heidecker brings his stand-up chops — and his music — to Providence’s Columbus Theatre July 28. You might know Heidecker from any number of things, from “The Tim and Eric Awesome Show,” voice acting on “Bob’s Burgers” to roles on “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson.” He was also Dougie in “Bridesmaids,” Gene on HBO’s hit “Eastbound and Down” and the whaleboat captain in Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” From $39.50. Doors open at 7 p.m. 270 Broadway, Providence. Details here.

NEWPORT JAZZ FEST

If you missed Folk Fest tickets, fear not: there are still tickets to Newport Jazz Fest, kicking off July 29 at Fort Adams and the lineup is Stacked, capital S. You do not have to be jazz fan to be into this line-up — Norah Jones, Celisse, Esperanza Spalding, Angelique Kidjo, and a celebration of the festival’s late creator George Wein are among the highlights. #GetYourFestVibes Details here.

Until next week, Rhody: Keep rockin’.

