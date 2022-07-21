Boyfriend charged with killing woman in Acadia National Park hit-and-run crash arrested in Cancun, Mexico

In a statement Wednesday, the marshals said Raymond Lester, 35, of Portland, was apprehended late Monday night in Cancun. He’d been wanted by Maine State Police on a warrant issued June 21 in the death of Mokeme, his girlfriend.

The man charged in connection with the death of Nicole A. Mokeme, a prominent advocate for Maine’s Black and Indigenous communities who was killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month at Acadia National Park , was arrested Monday in Cancun, Mexico, according to the US Marshals Service.

Lester, the statement continued, was also being sought on a federal warrant charging unlawful flight to avoid prosecution in the murder case.

“Through a collective effort, investigators in Maine learned Lester had fled the U.S. and was in Cancun, Mexico,” the statement said. “Mexican authorities in collaboration with the USMS Mexico Foreign Field took Lester into custody Monday evening without incident. Lester arrived in Chicago, IL today and will be transferred to Maine at a later date.”

Nicole A. Mokeme. Maine authorities are investigating the hit-and-death of Nikole A. Mokeme, killed during a retreat for Black youths and adults she organized at Acadia National Park. (Gregory Rec/The Portland Press Herald) Gregory Rec/The Portland Press Herald

Mokeme, of South Portland, was attending the Black Excellence Retreat at the Schoodic Institute, an event she had helped organize, when she was fatally injured on the institute’s campus, officials have said previously.

Authorities haven’t disclosed a motive for the slaying.

Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said via email early Thursday that Lester “is expected to be transferred to Maine most likely next week.”

Mokeme was a beloved activist in her community, where she was known for her contagious smile, big heart, and commitment to sharing her passions for wellness and nature with Black and brown youth, the Globe reported last week.

In 2014, she created the Rise and Shine Youth Retreat program, which offers self-development getaways for children of color. She opened a wellness retreat center and cooperative living-space four years ago on a 135-acre farm in Bowdoin, Maine.

“She was just a really, really great person, a very driven person,” said her friend, Marion F. Sloan. “I don’t know anybody else like her. She was very caring, a lovable, lovable person. It’s really, really hard to describe a person that’s like a light in the world, really.”

