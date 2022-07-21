In Burrillville, muted defiance and reluctant acceptance of new R.I. gun laws

Fox and other councilmembers were defiant when the law was signed by Governor Daniel McKee in June, and Fox swore he wouldn’t comply — and neither should any other residents. The council promised to see what action they could take before the law goes into effect in December.

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. — With supporters of gun rights and supporters of gun control packed shoulder-to-shoulder at the Town Council meeting Wednesday, Council President Donald A. Fox sat with his large-capacity gun magazines and admitted that there was nothing the council could do to stop a new state law banning the devices.

In 2019, the council designated Burrillville the first “Second Amendment Sanctuary Town” in Rhode Island, a reaction to what they saw as a “left-leaning” General Assembly.

Burrillville Town Council President Donald Fox, who is against the ban on high-capacity gun magazines, holds up his own magazines he brought to the meeting on July 20, 2022. At left is town clerk Vicki Martin. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

But that resolution is only symbolic. So is the council’s current vow of defiance: After insisting last month that they’d join a lawsuit filed in US District Court by a gun shop and four residents, Fox said on Wednesday that they had no standing to do so.

Fox urged pro-gun residents to donate money to support the lawsuit. For those who are happy with the ban on magazines holding more than 10 rounds, he said, “I guess you can send a check to the Rhode Island General Assembly.”

While emphasizing that the council supports fully funding its police department — a change from earlier in the week, when he told the Globe that “The town will not allocate funds to confiscate or seize any gun magazines... We control the police budget” — Fox also noted that the council controls how taxpayer money is spent.

“And we do not feel that it should be spent on the confiscation, classification, storage and, or, disposal of magazines, lawfully bought and used by Burrillville residents for years and decades, in some cases,” said Fox, a Republican. “This where the town draws the line and will do what it can within its power to protect the rights of its residents. Some may feel that we should spend taxpayer dollars to make felons of one’s neighbors. But the majority of this council do not.”

Fox did not explain how the council would or could take action.

He apologized for the tenor of the meeting in June, where he and other councilmembers shouted back and forth with two anti-gun retirees, and finally ordered a police officer to remove one for yelling that Councilman Dennis Anderson’s remark about “Black kids killing Black kids” was racist.

Town Council member Dennis Anderson spoke out against the ban on high capacity gun magazines during the July 20, 2022, meeting. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

But the heated debate still simmered during an otherwise civil meeting Wednesday, with some residents who oppose the ban vowing not to give up their gun magazines, and a handful of gun-control advocates arguing that the ban was necessary to help reduce gun violence and mass shootings.

Some gun owners agreed that the council shouldn’t spend their tax dollars fighting legislation -- or encourage people to break the law.

That included Stacey Slekis, a Democratic candidate running for Town Council, who said she owns a gun and opposes the ban, but will follow the law.

Citing the recent US Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, she asked whether the Town Council would use residents tax dollars to fight for reproductive rights.

“Where does it end?” she asked. “My point is, you are elected to do what’s the best interest of our community. This is not a forum for personal agendas, not show and tell, or encouraging residents to break the law.”

A candidate for Burrillville town council, Stacey Slekis, speaks during the meeting on July 20, 2022. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Rhode Islanders have six months from June 21, the day the law was signed, to surrender their larger-capacity magazines to police, transfer them to people in states where they are legal, or modify them. Those who choose not to comply could face a fine of up to $5,000, or spend up to five years in prison.

One young man told the councilmembers that he’d bought his first gun during the pandemic and had no intention of giving up its large-capacity magazine, which holds 15 bullets. Police chief Colonel Stephen Lynch listened quietly a few feet away.

Frances DiBisceglia, 63, who had been removed from the last meeting, told the council that gun violence is “a public health crisis.” She recited numerous mass shootings, going back to the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, and as her list went on and on, some of the gun supporters in the crowd muttered under their breath.

Most of the residents who spoke said they owned guns, and some still wanted the town council to act.

Police Chief Colonel Stephen Lynch, left, listens as Burrillville resident Frances DiBisceglia speaks out in front of the town council on July 20, 2022. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Burrillville resident Raymond Andreozzi, whose family owns the Heritage Gun & Coin in West Warwick, decried the magazine ban as an assault on people’s constitutional rights. The Second Amendment was one of the “fundamental human rights... given to you at birth.”

“All weapons in fact are protected by the Constitution. Any law that restricts these in any capacity is by and large and by default unconstitutional,” Andreozzi said, as councilmember Jeremy Bailey nodded along. Bailey, a Democrat and avid pro-gun supporter, wore a plain polo shirt that was the same shade of yellow as the “Gun Control Does Not Work” shirts worn by the gun-rights protesters.

When resident Ashley Ciummo asked the group if the “Second Amendment Sanctuary” resolution had gone far enough, one resident whispered “no” under his breath.

Ciummo said she wasn’t anti-gun, but “what I am against is drawing attention to our town as a place where guns are encouraged and welcomed.”

Ciummo told them why: Ronald Armand Andruchuk told police that he had moved to Burrillville last December with his stockpile of more than 200 guns because of the sanctuary resolution. He began using his yard as a range, shooting into his neighbors’ yards and sending bullets close to their heads.

One of those neighbors babysits Ciummo’s child, she said. “My child was there when there were gunshots being fired, and the police would do nothing. It was very scary for everyone involved,” Ciummo said. (Andruchuk was later charged with multiple federal and state firearms violations.)

“Do we want to continue to let the violent gun lovers know that we welcome them here?” she asked.

A small selection of the more than 200 firearms found in the basement of Ronald Armand Andruchuk's home in Burrillville, R.I., when he was arrested earlier in 2022. US District Court of Rhode Island

Anderson reaffirmed that the Town Council wouldn’t join the lawsuit or spend money to fight the legislation. But he didn’t like it.

“The bigger issue is, why do we think it’s a good idea for a bunch of people in Providence to say no grandfathering, no compensation, we don’t care that you’re not going take any action on your part or ever pose a threat, but that doesn’t matter. In 180 days, you’re a felon,” said Anderson, a Republican. “That’s the piece that I just can’t buy in terms of government overreach.”

No matter which side they were on, the residents left the meeting unsatisfied. Frederick Hunt, 69, who’d raised statistics about gun violence during the meeting, said afterward that no one offered any solutions to prevent them.

“Their solution is more guns,” Hunt said. “But I don’t want to be in any public place where one begins shooting, and then a good guy starts shooting, and then another good gun starts shooting, and another.”





































Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.