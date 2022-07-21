Dartmouth College announces first woman elected president to take over in 2023

Beilock, a cognitive scientist who is currently the president of Barnard College in New York, was elected unanimously by Dartmouth’s board of trustees and will assume the presidency on July 1, 2023, the statement said.

Sian Leah Beilock will become the 19th president of Dartmouth College next summer, making her the first woman elected to lead the institution in its 250-year history, the college said in a statement Thursday.

Beilock, 46, will succeed Philip Hanlon, who has been in the role since 2013. Beilock’s election comes 50 years after the college began accepting female students.

Beilock described Dartmouth as “one of the nation’s most storied institutions of higher learning” and said it is “an immense honor” to join the college.

“I am grateful to the Board of Trustees for their confidence and to all those who have welcomed me so warmly during the search process and shared their profound dedication to the institution,” Beilock said in the statement. “It is clear to me that Dartmouth’s tight-knit learning community, together with world-class research and scholarship, is an enormously powerful vehicle for the creation of outstanding ideas with real impact.”

Elizabeth Cahill Lempres, chairwoman of Dartmouth’s board of trustees, said Beilock is an “outstanding communicator with a long record of impact and a skilled listener who encourages the exchange of ideas.”

“At Barnard, Sian has increased the diversity and engagement of both the student body and the faculty and complemented its strong liberal arts curriculum with enhanced programs in STEM,” Lempres wrote in a letter to the Dartmouth community.

“Before joining Barnard, she served as executive vice provost of the University of Chicago, where she was the Stella M. Rowley Professor of Psychology and an officer of the university,” Lempres wrote. “As executive vice provost, she focused on developing programs to support professional and personal development for graduate students and postdoctoral scholars and worked with faculty and staff to build world-class arts and theater at the university.”

Beilock earned a bachelor’s degree in cognitive science from the University of California, San Diego, doctorates in kinesiology and psychology from Michigan State University, and is a recipient of the National Academy of Science Troland Research award “for her pioneering work on anxiety and performance in high-stress situations,” Lempres wrote.

“Sian is a leader with the aspirational vision to build our research enterprise, further our tradition of excellence in undergraduate education, and expand our global impact,” Lempres wrote.

