Strong thunderstorms move into New England; forecasters warn of possible tornados

UPDATE: (2:54 p.m.) A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect in the area near Greenfield, in northwestern Worcester and northeastern Franklin counties. At 2:53 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was over Montague moving east at 30 miles per hour. The storm could feature 60 mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail, forecasters said.

Strong thunderstorms are rolling northeast through New England, bringing the possibility of brief tornados in some areas.

National Weather Service forecasters in Boston warned that the storms were moving into the Connecticut River Valley region through 3 p.m.

“These thunderstorms may strengthen, so pay close attention to changing weather conditions,” the forecasters said.

“Multiple lines/clusters of storms are expected through the afternoon. Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat, although the strongest cells may occasionally produce hail. An isolated tornado is also possible. Storms will spread eastward toward the coast by late afternoon/evening, where marine influences should temper convective intensity,” the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center said.

Storms booming through Vermont and New Hampshire sparked severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings there in the early afternoon.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect around 3 p.m. in multiple parts of New Hampshire and Vermont.

The storms were expected to move from New Hampshire into Maine.

At the southern end of New England, severe thunderstorm warnings were being issued in areas of Connecticut.

The entire region is under severe thunderstorm watches, except for areas in southern Rhode Island, Southeastern Massachusetts, and the Cape and Islands.

If a tornado hits, it wouldn’t be the only one this week. The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down on Monday in Chesterfield, New Hampshire.

