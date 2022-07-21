Framingham police officer saves infant from choking

A fast-acting Framingham police officer saved an infant from choking Tuesday in the lobby of the station, authorities said.

Framingham police said via Twitter that Officer Ryan Porter sprang into action when the child’s frantic parents rushed into the lobby shortly before 6 p.m.

“Shortly before 6pm last night, parents ran into the lobby of the FPD with their two month old struggling to breathe,” cops tweeted. “Officer Ryan Porter immediately evaluated the infant and delivered a series of back blows, which cleared the obstruction. Well done!”