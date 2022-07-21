fb-pixel Skip to main content

Heat wave postpones Boston Triathlon

By Camilo Fonseca Globe Correspondent,Updated July 21, 2022, 15 minutes ago

The Boston Triathlon, planned for Sunday, has been postponed due to “high heat conditions” this weekend, state officials said Thursday.

The competition is now scheduled for August 21, according to a statement from the Department of Conservation and Recreation.

Consequently, the triathlon’s route — along William J. Day Boulevard, from I Street to Shore Road — will remain open to traffic this weekend, the statement said.

Triathlon officials could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday evening.

Boston, and much of eastern Massachusetts, is currently weathering a severe heat wave, and forecasters expect the heat and humidity to persist into the weekend.

