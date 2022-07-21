fb-pixel Skip to main content

A list of major safety incidents involving the MBTA in the last year

By Sahar Fatima, Ryan Huddle and Taylor Dolven Globe Staff,Updated July 21, 2022, 20 minutes ago
Investigators at the scene of a crash between two Green line T trains near 971 Commonwealth Ave. in July 2021.Barry Chin/Globe Staff/file

An Orange Line train caught fire on a bridge over the Mystic River between Somerville and Medford on Thursday, sending passengers jumping out the window to avoid the smoke.

The chaotic scene was just the latest in a string of serious safety incidents involving the beleaguered Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority in the last year. It comes as the Federal Transit Administration carries out a nearly unprecedented safety inspection of the T’s subway operations.

Here’s a timeline of malfunctions, derailments, and collisions in the past year that, in some instances, caused injury or death.

