A list of major safety incidents involving the MBTA in the last year

An Orange Line train caught fire on a bridge over the Mystic River between Somerville and Medford on Thursday, sending passengers jumping out the window to avoid the smoke.
The chaotic scene was just the latest in a string of serious safety incidents involving the beleaguered Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority in the last year. It comes as the Federal Transit Administration carries out a nearly unprecedented safety inspection of the T’s subway operations.
Here’s a timeline of malfunctions, derailments, and collisions in the past year that, in some instances, caused injury or death.
