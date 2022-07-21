Mayor Wu extends Boston heat emergency

“With the weather forecast now showing the high temperatures and humidity lasting through the weekend, we’re extending the heat emergency to prioritize the well-being and safety of Boston’s families,” Wu said in the statement. “I encourage residents to continue to utilize our cooling centers and splash pads, and to check on your neighbors.”

Wu’s office confirmed the extension of the emergency, initially declared Tuesday, in a statement. The emergency had been scheduled to end Thursday.

Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday extended the heat emergency in Boston through Sunday, with temperatures expected to remain in the mid-to-high 90′s over the weekend, her office said.

Wu’s office said that during the extension of the emergency, 12 Boston Centers for Youth & Families community centers will remain open through Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. A full list of cooling center locations is available online at boston.gov/heat.

The statement said people who use the cooling centers are encouraged to wear masks inside the facilities, owing to the rising COVID-19 case count.

City officials added that more than 50 splash pads will also remain open across the city during the extension, along with select indoor BCYF pools and the outdoor BCYF Mirabella Pool in the North End. Information on registering for a time to swim at a pool is availble here.

In addition, the statement said, Boston Public Library locations are available to provide relief from the heat as well as fun activities and events.

The Central Library in Copley Square will open Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., while neighborhood branch locations will open Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the statement said.

And the Egleston Square and East Boston branches have recently installed misters in their outdoor free WiFi areas, to allow patrons to cool off while they log on, officials said.

