MBTA Orange Line train catches on fire approaching station in Somerville; passengers scramble to get off train

Somerville Fire Chief Charles Breen said the train that caught on fire was on a bridge over the Mystic River between the cities of Somerville and Medford. The train was evacuated and a woman ended up in the water, he said.

Authorities said about 200 passengers were evacuated in all.

Scary moments unfolded Thursday when an Orange Line train caught fire shortly before 7 a.m. as it approached a station in Somerville, forcing some passengers to jump out windows in an effort to avoid the smoke, with one person even ending up in the Mystic River who swam to shore.

“An unidentified female passenger jumped off the bridge into the river,” Breen said in a phone interview. “Our marine boat happened to be in the river for training and was on scene immediately. The woman refused to get into the boat. She was provided a life jacket and proceeded to swim to shore...then she walked away.”

Radio transmissions posted to Brodcastify.com showed T personnel who responded to the train and were working to remove passengers watched as the person jumped into the Mystic River.

“201 to Control. I can see Medford Fire at the station. We’re almost done evacuating the train. We also have fire crews at Assembly,” the T supervisor reported.

She paused briefly.

“I have somebody jumping off the bridge into the water, actually, as we speak,’’ she said in a radio transmission recorded by Broadcastify.com. “201 to Control. [They’re jumping] off the bridge into the water below.”

Breen said the woman declined any assistance and didn’t say why she jumped into the water.

“There are a lot that’s unclear at this point,” Breen said.

Breen said that after the power was turned off the fire apparently went out on its own. The train was then taken out of service for repairs.

The Broadcastify recordings showed that Somerville fire responded to the swimming passenger.

At approximately 6:45 a.m., flames and smoke were observed on the head car of a southbound train approaching Assembly station in Somerville, according to MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo.

“Power was turned off between Wellington and Assembly and the Somerville and Medford Fire Departments responded,” Pesaturo said in an e-mail.

All passengers got off the train, and no injuries were reported, he said.

“Bus shuttles are in place to operate between Oak Grove and Community College,” Pesaturo said. “We’ll provide more information as it becomes available.”

One passenger posted images and video from the scene on Facebook.

“People jumping out windows - luckily no one hit third rail,” the post said.

The union for Somerville fighters tweeted that one person had jumped into the water and was rescued.

“One passenger jumped into the water and was assisted by our Marine unit along with @MedfordMAFire marine unit,” the union wrote.

David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said via email that “one of our Marine Unit boats responded to the scene for an adult female in the water. When they reached her, she declined assistance and swam to shore on her own.”

The Commuter Rail tweeted at 8:20 a.m. that Haverhill Line trains were picking up the slack to accomodate passengers affected by the blaze.

“All Haverhill Line trains will make additional stops at Oak Grove station until further notice to accommodate Orange Line passengers,” the rail wrote.

Photos and videos from the scene of the fire show the affected Orange Line car was number 01251. The car with that number entered service for the MBTA between 1979 and 1981, according to TransitHistory.org, which tracks the T’s fleet.

The MBTA is still waiting on the delivery of hundreds of new Orange and Red Line train cars from a Chinese company first contracted in 2014. They are supposed to replace the old cars like the one involved in Thursday’s fire.

