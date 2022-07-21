MBTA Orange Line train catches on fire approaching station in Somerville; passengers get off train

At approximately 6:45 a.m., flames and smoke were observed on the head car of a southbound train approaching Assembly station in Somerville, according to MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo.

MBTA passengers faced delays and shuttle buses were put into service Thursday morning after an Orange Line train caught on fire approaching a station in Somerville, officials said.

“Power was turned off between Wellington and Assembly and the Somerville and Medford Fire Departments responded,” Pesaturo said in an e-mail.

All passengers got off the train, and no injuries were reported, he said.

“Bus shuttles are in place to operate between Oak Grove and Community College,” Pesaturo said. “We’ll provide more information as it becomes available.”

One passenger posted images and video from the scene on Facebook.

“People jumping out windows - luckily no one hit third rail,” the post said.

This breaking news story will be updated.

