The mysterious fast radio bursts are coming thick and fast, in boon for astronomers, MIT researcher says

Looking at the data, he said, was “like being Sherlock Holmes, with a crime scene in another galaxy.”

“Imagine you are looking at a signal coming from a billion light-years away. It traveled all the universe and reached the telescope. You are the first human looking at it. And you are trying to solve a mystery that happened a billion light-years away,” he said in a video interview on Wednesday.

MIT postdoctoral researcher Daniele Michilli says it was a great feeling when he was looking over the data from a radiotelescope and an unusual burst of radio signals from a far-off galaxy caught his eye.

Advertisement

The discovery of the three-second-long “fast radio burst,” reported last week by Michilli and other researchers in the journal Nature, was the latest addition to the growing body of research about the mysterious bursts of radio signals that were discovered only 15 years ago.

Fast radio bursts are flashes of radio waves that typically last milliseconds. They are so powerful they can be observed billions of light-years away. (A light year is the distance light can travel in a year, or about 6 trillion miles.)

After the first report in 2007, though, reports of others were slow to come in. As of 2019, researchers reported in a review article in The Astronomy and Astrophysics Review, less than a hundred had been found, even though researchers estimated that detectable bursts were occurring once every minute somewhere on the sky.

Researchers got a big boost from the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment, a revolutionary new Canadian radio telescope. CHIME, which began operating in 2018, is designed to pick up radio waves emitted by hydrogen in the earliest stages of the universe. At the same time, it is an excellent detector of fast radio bursts. By mid-2020, it had detected well over 1,000 of them, according to the CHIME website. “So high an event rate promises major progress on this puzzling new astrophysical phenomenon,” the website said.

Advertisement

The latest discovery was a product of the CHIME/FRB (Fast Radio Burst) Collaborative. MIT Professor Kiyoshi Masui is a member of the collaborative, and Michilli was studying the CHIME data as one of the researchers in Masui’s group.

The burst, designated FRB 20191221A, is the longest-lasting fast radio burst. With nine regularly spaced signal peaks, about 0.2 seconds apart, it had the clearest periodic pattern detected to date, MIT said.

Researchers suspect the signals could be coming from either a radio pulsar or a magnetar, two types of neutron stars, which are the collapsed cores of massive stars.

Michilli said that it’s challenging, but possible, to use multiple telescopes to triangulate and locate the point on the sky where the signals are coming from. It’s been done in about 15 cases so far and it has been confirmed that the emissions were coming from other galaxies.

CHIME, he said, is planning to build more telescopes in the United States and Canada so that every one of the fast radio bursts - currently several a day - can be located.

Scientists are looking to learn more in two areas, he said. They want to know how the signals originate. “This is the first mystery, what produces these,” said Michilli.

They also want to analyze distortions in the radio signals for telltale clues to the characteristics of the plasma - the gas-like collection of atoms and ions in space - that the signals traveled through on their incredibly long journey to Earth.

Advertisement

The signals could, in that sense, be “probes to investigate the universe,” Michilli said.

















Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.