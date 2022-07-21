New Hampshire man sentenced in cocaine distribution case

A Manchester, N.H., man was sentenced to three and a half years in federal prison for his role in a cocaine distribution scheme, officials said Thursday.
Timothy Spaulding, 23, had pled guilty to one count of possession and conspiracy to distribute cocaine on Feb. 9, according to a statement from the office of Jane Young, the US attorney for New Hampshire.
Spaulding was arrested in May 2021, the statement said, when law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on a hotel room where he and his girlfriend were staying. Officers found a backpack containing a scale and 45.9 grams of cocaine, as well as a 9mm pistol on a hotel room table.
Officers later executed another search warrant on Spaulding’s phone, finding messages about drug distribution, the statement said.
“Drug dealers who have access to guns threaten the safety of our communities,” Young said in a statement. “This federal sentence reflects the dangerous combination that drugs and guns pose to the community. We are working closely with the Manchester Police Department to prosecute drug dealers who have access to guns and destroy communities with their drugs.”
The case was investigated by the Manchester Police Department, in collaboration with the FBI.
“Timothy Spaulding represents the dangerous offenders we are targeting in Manchester,” Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said in a statement. “Drug sales and associated gun violence are a top priority and coordinated efforts with our federal partners at the FBI and US attorney’s office significantly impact community safety in Manchester.”
