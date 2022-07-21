New Hampshire man sentenced in cocaine distribution case

A Manchester, N.H., man was sentenced to three and a half years in federal prison for his role in a cocaine distribution scheme, officials said Thursday.

Timothy Spaulding, 23, had pled guilty to one count of possession and conspiracy to distribute cocaine on Feb. 9, according to a statement from the office of Jane Young, the US attorney for New Hampshire.

Spaulding was arrested in May 2021, the statement said, when law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on a hotel room where he and his girlfriend were staying. Officers found a backpack containing a scale and 45.9 grams of cocaine, as well as a 9mm pistol on a hotel room table.