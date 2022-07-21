New Hampshire theme park closed ‘temporarily’ after mass resignation

In the wake of these resignations, the park’s middle management pushed to suspend operations, the statement said — apparently contradicting the desires of the commissioners, who the statement said preferred a “business-as-usual” approach.

All seven members of the park’s senior planning team — including president and general manager Tom Day — tendered their resignations at a meeting of the Gunstock Area Commission, the statement said. Commissioner Gary Kiedaisch also resigned.

Gunstock Adventure Park will be closed to the public until further notice, according to a statement from resort officials, after the outdoor park in Gilford , N.H., saw most of its staff abruptly resign on Wednesday.

Advertisement

“Gunstock Mountain Resort staff would like to extend their sincerest apologies to guests who had reservations at the mountain this week, or those with plans to visit and partake in summer adventures,” the statement said. “They are devastated by the enormous shift in command and have a lot of questions about how to operate going forward.”

Staff have not set a date for the park to reopen.

“The consensus among management is to address the staff’s concerns first and foremost with a goal of reopening the Adventure Park and other services as soon as possible,” the statement said.

The adventure park, in Belknap County, offers various attractions, including a zipline and a mountain coaster. It is part of the larger Gunstock Mountain Resort which, according to its website, features hiking and horse-riding trails in the summer.

The resort and its campgrounds will remain open to the public, the statement said. Those events scheduled through the resort — including the SoulFest Christian music festival — are expected to occur as planned.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu posted an open letter in support of the resigned staff members,.

“Gunstock is truly one of the jewels of the lakes region, but what has been happening over the last year surrounding the Gunstock Area Commission’s inability and unwillingness to work collaboratively with the management team at Gunstock is deeply concerning,” he wrote. “Yesterday, we witnessed the final straw, where the hardworking management team at Gunstock felt there was no viable path forward and submitted their resignations.”

Advertisement





Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.