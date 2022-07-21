fb-pixel Skip to main content
A new poll shows how Rhode Islanders feel about abortion

By Dan McGowan Globe Columnist,Updated July 21, 2022, 18 minutes ago
Abortion rights activists demonstrated on Capitol Hill last month against the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press

It has been nearly a month since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and we now have our first in-depth polling on how Rhode Islanders – and the rest of the country – view abortion.

A new survey from the COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States shows Rhode Island voters support abortion rights more than the national average in every scenario, including protecting a woman’s life, pregnancy caused by rape, and after a heartbeat is detected.

The online survey was taken between June 8 and July 6, which means it came after the initial draft opinion of the Supreme Court was leaked in May, and some voters were questioned after the decision was released on June 24. More than 24,000 voters nationwide participated, including 369 in Rhode Island.

Here’s a snapshot of support for each scenario nationally, in Rhode Island, and in Massachusetts.

*The margin of error for Rhode Island is plus or minus 6 percentage points.

Protect the Woman’s Life

National: 62 percent

Rhode Island: 71 percent

Massachusetts: 76 percent

Protect the Woman’s Health

National: 44 percent

Rhode Island: 56 percent

Massachusetts: 57 percent

Pregnancy Caused by Rape

National: 60 percent

Rhode Island: 71 percent

Massachusetts: 77 percent

Financial Reasons

National: 32 percent

Rhode Island: 39 percent

Massachusetts: 49 percent

Fetal Health Problems or Birth Defects

National: 47 percent

Rhode Island: 58 percent

Massachusetts: 63 percent

If a Woman Doesn’t Want to be Pregnant

National: 35 percent

Rhode Island: 42 percent

Massachusetts: 55 percent

After Fetal Viability

National: 17 percent

Rhode Island: 19 percent

Massachusetts: 26 percent

After 6 Weeks of Pregnancy

National: 31 percent

Rhode Island: 37 percent

Massachusetts: 45 percent

After a Fetal Heartbeat is Detected

National: 28 percent

Rhode Island: 35 percent

Massachusetts: 43 percent

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, data about the coronavirus in the state, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.

