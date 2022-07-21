Police catch up to alleged LEGO bandit

At around 6:02 p.m. July 16, Plainville police were dispatched to the Target store at 91 Taunton St. for a report of a shoplifting in progress. While they were en route to the store, officers were advised that the suspect had initially been stopped by security in the vestibule of the store but then ran out the doors into the parking lot. When police arrived at the scene, they spotted a male fitting a description of the suspect running across Taunton Street to the Dunkin’ parking lot, where a vehicle appeared to be waiting for him. Officers stopped the vehicle, and the suspect was placed under arrest. Police reviewed surveillance video with the staff at Target and said that over $880 in merchandise was stolen, most of it LEGOs. Police posted a photo on Facebook of a shopping cart full of boxed sets, including Minecraft LEGOs and Ninjago LEGOs. An 18-year-old Braintree man was charged with shoplifting, and was scheduled to be arraigned in Wrentham District Court on July 18.

CLASH OVER LAUNDRY

On July 8, police in Brookline were sent out to Boylston Street for a report of a dispute between two women who were arguing about the use of a laundry machine. What started out as a verbal disagreement between the two quickly escalated “when one of them took the cellphone out of the other’s hand and threw it,” police wrote. The woman who allegedly threw the phone was summonsed to court.

TOUGH TURKEY

At 7:37 a.m. July 4, Wilmington police got a call from someone who saw a turkey acting aggressively near the intersection of Forest Street and Sherwood Road. The caller told police that the turkey was running at people, but had not yet actually physically attacked anyone. The caller then followed up with police and provided an update. He said he drove by the turkey again and noticed that it had babies nearby. According to the log entry, the caller was advised by police that he discovered the reason “why the animal is probably acting aggressively and to avoid it.”

HANDLE WITH CARE?

At 7 a.m. July 16, a Bridgewater police officer was flagged down on Pleasant Street and told that an Amazon truck had its doors open and was dropping packages. The officer recovered the packages and returned them to the appropriate distribution center.

HAWK RESCUE

On July 10, the Duxbury Fire Department tweeted a photo of a red tail hawk that had to be rescued after it got tangled up in a net. Duxbury firefighters worked with the town and the Massachusetts Environmental Police to help the hawk, and their rescue mission was ultimately successful. “The hawk was able to fly away following being freed,” the tweet said.





