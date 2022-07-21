Police say Westport’s ‘fork in the road’ sculpture has been recovered in R.I.

The owner and builder of the fork, 79-year-old Tom Schmitt of Westport, said the beloved fork was found in neighboring Little Compton, R.I., early Thursday morning. Someone had placed it at an intersection, just like it was in Westport.

The fork sculpture, which stuck out of the ground at the intersection of River and Old Harbor roads, will be returned to its owner, police said Thursday in a statement.

A larger-than-life fork that decorated an intersection in Westport has been found in Rhode Island after being reported stolen Tuesday, Westport police said.

“I was exhilarated when [police] called. It’s really great,” Schmitt said. “Then, the officer said, ‘You have to be prepared — there’s been substantial damage.’”

Schmitt saw the fork and noticed that the neck was broken, he said. He added that he was determined to repair it and put back it in its rightful place.

Schmitt expressed his dismay at the theft Wednesday before it was recovered, saying it was a landmark in the town for over 12 years.

“We’re disappointed,” Schmitt said. “I think the person who did this doesn’t realize the item’s importance to this community. I know there’s a fair amount of anger about its disappearance.”

Back in 2010, Schmitt built the giant fork out of white pinewood he found at a local lumber yard, he said. He and his wife put up the sculpture on the Friday night before Memorial Day weekend.

“A police car came by and the officer asked, ‘What’s going on here?’ and then he seemed to be surprised that it wasn’t a group of kids pulling a prank — it was people who qualified as seniors,” Schmitt said. “He had a chuckle and as he drove down the road, he said, ‘Don’t hurt yourself.’”

The sculpture did not stay up for long. It was stolen within 24 hours and tied to a pier in the harbor, Schmitt said. After it was found, he attached the fork to a 20-foot-long metal pipe to anchor it into the ground, he said. Soon enough, however, the fork was pulled out of the ground yet again and wedged into a split in a large rock at a local beach club, according to Schmitt.

In October 2010, Schmitt organized a “fork-raising” party, bringing in local architects and other community members to help cement the sculpture into the ground, he said. The fork stood strong for over 12 years until Tuesday.

“People have gotten married and put wedding veils on it. On the Fourth of July, we put a hot dog [sculpture] on top,” Schmitt said.

He said he was surprised when the sculpture was taken because “We thought it was pretty safe.”

After speaking with police Thursday, Schmitt said, he has decided he will install a security camera to keep an eye on the fork in the future.

