Quality of life in Providence: New report details issues and offers solutions, but no estimate of costs. Here’s what you need to know.

Goncalves is running for reelection to the city council, where he represents Ward 1. The 40-page document offers more than 150 ideas and suggestions for improvements, but no estimate of what it would cost to implement any of them or address the “ongoing challenges” identified in the report.

Nearly 600 Providence residents participated in the survey, which was done by phone, online, and in person during the first six months of 2022. All participants were residents of Providence, said Goncalves, though demographic information was not collected or recorded and ward information was not made public. The report did not include information about its methodology.

PROVIDENCE — Councilman John Goncalves on Thursday released a new report that looks at quality of life issues throughout the city.

“There are no cost estimates because this is a living document,” Goncalves told the Globe. “This is the start to thinking about what people would like to see changed and improved to make government more effective, efficient, and accountable to taxpayers.”

Respondents were asked to name their top five priorities for improvement in the city, Goncalves told the Globe. According to the report, education was a top priority for respondents, followed by climate and environmental justice, housing and housing affordability, public health, and public safety.

Other issues in the report included transportation and infrastructure, workforce and economic development, addressing “nuisance issues” like graffiti, the arts, and planning and development.

The report offers no way to discern how respondents ranked their priorities. Goncalves did not provide the Globe with the report’s underlying data for publication.

Though the report’s “action plans” detailed opportunities for advocacy, they offered no information about how to implement them. Still, Goncalves said, the “concrete” solutions in the report, which was posted on his campaign website, “could start to be implemented in 2023 with a new administration and city council.”

“Some of this requires administrative change as well as legislative change... Things like pre-K would require state and federal funding support,” Goncalves said.

Here are the main ideas presented in the report.

Education:

Free pre-K for all Providence children.

A free Early Intervention program that provides developmental services to all children from birth to 3 years old

Guarantee Universal Literacy by the second grade by “leveraging and using every single tool at their disposal.” The report did not offer examples of any such tools.

Mandate “nutritional, culturally relevant” foods in schools.

Provide programming outside of the traditional school day by opening school buildings on weekends, evenings, and throughout the summer.

Create a Children’s Cabinet within City Hall that would coordinate services with schools, city departments, and non-governmental organizations for children and families.

Build neighborhood and school “leadership teams” of parents, educators, students, and community members for each school.

Provide translating and interpreting services at all meetings.

Hire a dedicated recruitment department to hire teachers and coach paraprofessionals.

Hire “more” staff to help English learners with disabilities.

Climate and Environmental Justice:

Push toward carbon neutrality in the city by 2040.

Provide safe access to clean drinking water and air for every resident (Goncalves noted that people in South Providence experience pollution from the Port of Providence while those who live in and around Fox Point experience air pollution from nearby highways.).

Establish a central location to provide information about gardens and parks.

Expand the city’s composting program.

Repair and improve Ward 1 and other Providence facilities and other public parks.

Launch an anti-litter and recycling campaign led by neighborhoods and youth.

Transportation:

Increase and speed up RIPTA bus service across the city.

Advocate for fare-free transit routes.

Use “Smart Street Lights” and other technology to assess air quality, control traffic, and charge electric cars.

Install historic signs and landmarks, and place murals and signs at gateways.

Develop a bike network on the streets that connects city-wide routes while also improving bicycle tourism.

Expand bike repair training opportunities, especially for teenagers and those without vehicles.

Housing:

Complete an updated inventory of all city-owned properties and determine which buildings could be sold for housing, sold or leased to private developers, or used by the government.

Convert non-essential and non-utilized city-owned municipal buildings to long-term affordability of “ownership housing.”

Build affordable housing on vacant lots.

Support density in low-income ZIP codes.

Incentivize and fund (the report did not indicate how much) affordable housing production while also streamlining the process.

Establish a “gap fund” for Providence renters for use in an emergency or economic downturn.

Pair pro-bono attorneys with tenants facing eviction.

Create “fair zoning” and more “understandable zoning laws” that “serve all” by modernizing and revamping the current zoning laws.

Bring on a “premier marketing agency” to “attract potential buyers and investors to the market.” The report did not indicate which types of buyers or investors the city could recruit.

Public Safety:

Create a citywide mentorship and employment opportunities program for young men — particularly of the Black and Latinx community — ages 10 to 26.

Develop a division of violence prevention, bringing together the police, fire department, emergency management, and private-public partnerships like the Nonviolence Institute under one, unified structure.

Provide affordable housing, transitional housing, and employment services to prevent re-incarceration of formerly incarcerated individuals.

