R.I. Commerce board expected to vote on Tidewater Landing soccer stadium project

“This is a critical project for the city of Pawtucket and for our state,” Liz Tanner, Rhode Island’s commerce secretary, said during a visit with Governor Dan McKee to small businesses in East Greenwich on a sweltering Thursday. “It’s going to create jobs, bring in tourists, and make Pawtucket an even better place to live and visit.”

The emerging deal, if approved by the board, would see public support used earlier in the project, but no additional public financing for now.

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. – Citing progress after weeks of behind-the-scenes talks, state officials said the board of Commerce Rhode Island is expected to vote on Monday on the changes to the Tidewater Landing soccer stadium project.

The Tidewater Landing soccer stadium project on the banks of the Seekonk River has been in the works for several years, coming out of the departure of the Pawtucket Red Sox for Worcester. Although it’s not on the same site as McCoy Stadium, the project would be a huge and necessary boost for Pawtucket, its supporters said, bringing not just a 10,000-seat USL Championship soccer stadium to the city but housing, commercial, restaurant, retail and riverwalk development.

The state and the city pledged about $46 million in public funds, $36 million of which would be tax increment financing. That’s when a public entity borrows money to support a project and then uses the tax revenues from a special district to pay back those bonds. In other words, the bonds would help support the project, and then be paid back by tax dollars that the project generates. Under the original deal, public-financed money would not go toward the stadium itself, but to some of the related development.

But cost inflation has put the project in jeopardy, with the costs of the stadium rising from $83 million to $124 million. The developer and the city of Pawtucket asked the state to kick in an additional $30 million, but the state balked. Instead Commerce Rhode Island, the state’s economic development agency, considered a plan to shift most of the state’s funding to the very first step of the project, now known as Phase 1A: the stadium itself.

That would ensure the stadium, the anchor of the overall project, actually gets done. It’s the necessary centerpiece to the project, supporters of the deal said. McKee likened it to a Disney theme park: First, you have to build the castle, then everything else around it. The state could determine later how, or if, it could support more of the project in the future later in Phase 1 for things like housing.

Those are the broad outlines of the deal that the Commerce RI board will vote on Monday. The new deal will also include more housing, at McKee’s insistence, Tanner said.

Members of the board, made up of gubernatorial appointees all tapped by McKee predecessors, had signaled concerns about those plans at a mid-June meeting, particularly about how much money the state would be asked to kick in after the stadium gets built to support the related developments like housing. Some also signaled concern that the state could end up with a stadium, and nothing else. Tanner said Thursday that it was too early to tell if and how much more public support could be needed for later phases of the overall project.

But McKee signaled confidence in the plan getting through now that the board has had a chance to answer all the board’s questions.

“Now the board’s going to have the information they need,” McKee, who serves as the non-voting chair, said in East Greenwich. “We believe we’ll have support, because it’s a good project for the city of Pawtucket, and for the state of Rhode Island.”

The city of Pawtucket has said it will kick in another $10 million and the developer, Fortuitous Partners, led by Brown University graduate Brett Johnson, previously said it was more than doubling its commitment in private equity while trying to cut costs.

Following his remarks, McKee visited area small businesses as part of his #RIMomentum tour.

A representative for Fortuitous said in a written statement: “Over the past several weeks, Fortuitous has been working with the State and the City to address the questions of Commerce Board members and provide feedback. We look forward to meeting with them again to discuss the overall project in depth. More specifically, we will discuss some positive changes, including additional housing and a clear commitment to the entirety of Phase 1.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.