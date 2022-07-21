R.I. Democratic congressional candidates try to set themselves apart at forum

The caucus has yet to endorse a candidate in the 2nd District race.

PROVIDENCE — The six Democrats running for the state’s 2nd Congressional District seat attempted to stand out in a crowded field during a Zoom forum Thursday night hosted by the Rhode Island Democratic Women’s Caucus.

“You and I know that women get shit done,” former Biden administration official Sarah E. Morgenthau said. “We have never elected a Democrat woman from Rhode Island to Congress — full stop.”

Now that the US Supreme Court has overturned the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide, Morgenthau said, “We need to ask ourselves what that says about us as a state and whether now is the right time to return a slate of solely white men to Washington.”

Advertisement

She said it’s crucial “create a clear contrast for voters” in November, when the Democratic nominee is likely to face former Cranston Mayor Allan W. Fung, a Republican, and she argued that she creates the clearest contrast.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

But her opponents argued that they would make the better candidates facing Fung.

Joy Fox, an aide to US Representative James R. Langevin and former governor Gina M. Raimondo, said, “It’s no secret that these are really challenging times for all of our families, and it’s why we need to elect the first Democratic woman to Congress from Rhode Island.”

Fox, who grew up in Cranston and lives in Warwick, tried to set her self apart from Morgenthau by emphasizing her roots in the 2nd Congressional District, saying, ”We need someone who understands this district and the challenges we are facing every day.” Morgenthau has faced scrutiny over whether she is a resident of Washington, D.C., or North Kingstown.

And Fox tried to set herself apart from another Democratic opponent, state Treasurer Seth Magaziner. “The bottom line is, if we want to change Washington, we have to change the kind of people that we send there,” she said. “We don’t need anyone who grew up with a trust fund or loaned their campaign thousands of dollars.”

Advertisement

Magaziner, who has presented himself as the best chance for Democrats to hold onto the 2nd Congressional District seat, said, “This election is the most consequential we will ever live through.”

If the Republicans take over in Washington, they are going to try to repeal the Affordable Care Act, privatize Social Security, gut Medicare, do the bidding of gun companies, and pass a national abortion ban, Magaziner said.

“Most importantly, we know that if Kevin McCarthy and the Republicans take over the House, they are going to do everything in their power to put Donald Trump back in power and further erode the institutions of our democracy,” Magaziner said. “We cannot let that happen. I want my 9-month-old son to grow up in a democracy.”

Omar Bah, a torture survivor and refugee from The Gambia who founded The Refugee Dream Center in Providence and lives in the city, said he brings a perspective than none of the other candidates can offer.

“I lived under a dictatorship. It was tough. People got killed,” he said. l became a wanted man for my work as a journalist and fled into exile.”

While some believe that America could never fall into the hands of a dictator, Bah said the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol showed that “democracy could crumble at any time.”

Advertisement

“Republicans want to keep power at any cost,” Bah said. “We need to come together as Democrats. We need to elect somebody who has perspective, who understands and who can stand and defend democracy.”

Former state Representative David A. Segal, of Providence, said he is running for Congress because people know government should be able to do more for its constituents.

“And in order to do that, we need to take on corporate special interests, we need to take on political corruption, we need to push back,” he said, “and that is what I’ve been doing for 20 years now as a local and state lawmaker and as national advocate.”

Segal said there is a false choice in Democratic circles that says the party needs to decide between “nibbling around edges” to ensure it wins elections or “really tackling the issues” that matter to people. “When we don’t tackle the issues of the day, we lose the faith of the voters,” he said, “and when we lose the faith of the voters, we simply lose.”

Former state Representative Spencer Dickinson, of South Kingstown, said he served in the House for 12 years and is a builder who built a solar-heated house, demonstrating his commitment to addressing climate change. I’m a problem solver,” he said. “I address actual issues and get things done.”

Dickinson said one of the main reasons he’s running is he thinks “the Democratic Party has gone off track a little bit and we are going to lose seats all across country and in Rhode Island.” He said there are important issues to address such as health care, climate change, and international relations.

Advertisement

During the forum’s “lightning round,” the six candidates named their favorite books:

Bah: “Animal Farm,” by George Orwell

Magaziner: “Finding Me,” by Viola Davis

Fox: “To Kill a Mockingbird,” by Harper Lee

Morgenthau: “The Premonition: A Pandemic Story,” by Michael Lewis

Segal: “The Price of Peace: Money, Democracy, and the Life of John Maynard Keynes,” by Zachary D. Carter

Dickinson: “How to Steal a Lot of Money Legally,” by Edward “Ted” Siedle

The Rhode Island Democratic Women’s Caucus split from the state Democratic Party in 2019 amid a bitter dispute over whether the women’s caucus can endorse candidates and raise its own money. It held a Zoom forum for the Democratic candidates for governor in February.

The caucus deadline for endorsement applications is noon on Sunday.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.