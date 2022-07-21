Riders frantically sought to escape Orange Line after fire broke out. Watch videos from the incident.

The lead car of an Orange Line train approaching the Somerville MBTA stop shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday caught fire and sent passengers scrambling to evacuate.
Passengers broke windows to escape, and one woman allegedly jumped into the water to escape the smoke, according to witnesses. Many walked the tracks on the bridge to get to safety.
Passengers and bystanders captured the shocking event on camera.
BREAKING: Orange line fire. Per @MBTA at 6:45 a.m., smoke was observed on the head car of a southbound train approaching Assembly Station. Power was turned off between Wellington and Assembly and the Somerville Fire Department responded. All passengers exited the train. pic.twitter.com/lwQYGtLJmU— Kelly Sullivan (@ksullivannews) July 21, 2022
#MBTA Orange Line now busing between Oak Grove and Community College due this train that caught on fire near Assembly. #WCVB #Sky5 pic.twitter.com/2zGfPAYET3— Kevin Brennan (@KBBostonTraffic) July 21, 2022
The Orange line train passengers say filled with smoke is now rolling back into Wellington Station right now. Medford Fire Department on scene also #WCVB pic.twitter.com/uesVmRovBg— Matt Reed (@MattReedNews) July 21, 2022
Passengers scrambled to evacuate, some were even forced to knock out windows. Many MBTA users expressed their anger and frustration following the fire.
BREAKING: Orange Line riders forced to hop out of their disabled train after smoke started pouring out of the first car.— Rob Way (@RobWayTV) July 21, 2022
Many then walked back on the tracks to the Wellington T Station.
One man tells me it was “chaos.” Some riders even popped out windows to get out. pic.twitter.com/yCOtNrOyld
NEW: Video shows Orange Line riders jumping out of windows after a train car caught on fire over the Mystic River.— Rob Way (@RobWayTV) July 21, 2022
The MBTA says a person even jumped from the bridge into the water. They declined medical attention. pic.twitter.com/xTdSWFlP2L
.@MBTA evacuation on the #OrangeLine. Video courtesy of passenger Jennifer Thomas-Sullivan. People jumped out of windows onto the bridge. @wbznewsradio pic.twitter.com/XW4aPHro5l— KarynRegal (@Karynregal) July 21, 2022
Spoke with lot of upset @MBTA riders this morning. This guy might be number #1 on the list #WCVB pic.twitter.com/fqKrwartMW— Matt Reed (@MattReedNews) July 21, 2022
New video shows a person in the water after an Orange Line train broke down and started smoking over the Mystic River.— Rob Way (@RobWayTV) July 21, 2022
Riders had to climb off the train on to the tracks and walk back to the station. Witnesses say one person even jumped into the water. pic.twitter.com/Gvimj7krf9
The MBTA posted on Twitter at the time of the fire, saying there would be delays due to a “mechanical problem.”
Orange Line: Delays of up to 15 minutes due to a train with a mechanical problem near Assembly. Trains may be asked to stand by at stations.— MBTA (@MBTA) July 21, 2022
People responded with annoyance and outrage.
Might be longer than 15 minutes.. @universalhub @NBC10Boston @WCVB pic.twitter.com/WD5FbEqNHx— Jay Bernard (@Jacobus52999) July 21, 2022
just not going to even acknowledge the fire huh? what about the woman who jumped from the train, off a bridge, and into the mystic?— Ror of the Shire (@Big_Tunchie) July 21, 2022
Would have been nice if you were honest from the start about the nature and severity of the issue so people could make informed decisions about potentially seeking other options this morning. Train on fire + shuttle buses is a lot different than mech problem + 15 min delays.— Karen (@KBoopaloo) July 21, 2022
Good news: Pretty soon there won’t be any Orange Line trains left to break down. Bad news: we’ll have to swim to get into Boston? Don’t come looking to us to pay more $ @MassGovernor @MassDOT @MassDOTSafety pic.twitter.com/8AQKkobjso— Artemis DF Ford (@FunkyButChic) July 21, 2022
Translation: people had to kick windows out of their train car to escape a fire. This is not normal anywhere else, @MBTA. Yet it happens here regularly. #dumpsterfire— Herb Green (@HerbGreen13) July 21, 2022
As people demanded an explanation for Thursday’s fire, Mass. Attorney General Maura Healey weighed in, emphasizing the need for safe public transportation and offering sympathies to those affected.
I know that this must have been a terrifying experience. My heart goes out to those impacted by the fire today.— Maura Healey (@maura_healey) July 21, 2022
Our residents should be able to depend on a safe, reliable public transportation system. It’s imperative that the MBTA rapidly address these persistent safety issues. https://t.co/wm0Kinzi1h
