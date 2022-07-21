fb-pixel Skip to main content

Riders frantically sought to escape Orange Line after fire broke out. Watch videos from the incident.

By Shealagh Sullivan Globe Correspondent,Updated July 21, 2022, 14 minutes ago
MBTA Orange Line train catches on fire approaching station in Somerville
Chaos ensued Thursday morning when an Orange Line train caught fire approaching a station in Somerville, forcing terrified passengers to jump out windows. (Videos courtesy of: Sian Bernard, Jennifer Thomsön-Sulliván)

The lead car of an Orange Line train approaching the Somerville MBTA stop shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday caught fire and sent passengers scrambling to evacuate.

Passengers broke windows to escape, and one woman allegedly jumped into the water to escape the smoke, according to witnesses. Many walked the tracks on the bridge to get to safety.

Passengers and bystanders captured the shocking event on camera.

Passengers scrambled to evacuate, some were even forced to knock out windows. Many MBTA users expressed their anger and frustration following the fire.

The MBTA posted on Twitter at the time of the fire, saying there would be delays due to a “mechanical problem.”

People responded with annoyance and outrage.

As people demanded an explanation for Thursday’s fire, Mass. Attorney General Maura Healey weighed in, emphasizing the need for safe public transportation and offering sympathies to those affected.


Shealagh Sullivan can be reached at shealagh.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ShealaghS.

