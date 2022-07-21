Should Massachusetts make Election Day a state holiday?

Sothea Chiemruom CMAA Staff

Lowell is a diverse city with an estimated 30,000 Cambodians, the second largest Cambodian population in the United States. In immigrant and refugee communities like Lowell, many naturalized citizens fled countries enmeshed in political turmoil and without fair elections. In these cases, organizations like the Cambodian Mutual Assistance Association are the trusted leaders who promote what civic engagement looks like in their community. We have a lot of work to do to build trust in the political system in a refugee community. For immigrant families like those in Lowell, making Election Day a state holiday tears down barriers to civic participation.

One of the major barriers to voting is time. Between work, family, and life, many people don’t have the time to go out of their way to vote on Election Day. For people who rely on multiple jobs, voting on a workday is even more of a barrier, disproportionately affectings voters in a community like Lowell. In the 2016 Presidential election, 14 percent of registered voters nationwide did not cast ballots because they were too busy. If Election Day were a holiday, Massachusetts voters could vote without worrying about their work schedules.

In our Cambodian community, many registered voters need translation and interpretation services to vote. With a holiday for Election Day, trusted friends and family would have time off from work and school to help voters through the process with in-language support.

Even getting to the polls takes time that many do not have. For people who rely on public transportation, the trip to a polling place can be much less convenient than for someone with access to a car. As public transit commuters know, it can take twice as long to get to the destination, even when the buses and trains come regularly and on time.

Many voters know about well-publicized presidential elections, but don’t turn out for midterm elections This is especially true in immigrant communities like Lowell. In the 2020 Presidential election, 58 percent of Lowell voters cast ballots, while only 43 percent did so in the 2018 midterm state election. Making Election Day a holiday would draw more attention to all state elections and ensure voters who want to cast ballots have that chance.

NO

Thomas Stanton

Former Republican State Committee member; Walpole resident

Thomas Stanton Contributed photo

Making Election Day a Massachusetts state holiday sounds appealing at first glance. But it’s a bad idea.

Congress has never established a national holiday for federal elections. On the other hand roughly 19 states make at least some of their elections public holidays. The principal reason for the holiday is to concentrate voter interest and hopefully, to increase the turnout.

But making election day a holiday comes at a cost, with benefits that are not entirely clear..

In Hawaii, which makes its general elections state holidays, it cost taxpayers at least $11.5 million to shut down state and county offices, schools, and the University of Hawaii on Election Day in 2008, according to the online news site, Honolulu Civil Beat. The necessary public employees who were required to work were given holiday pay, while others received regular pay. Still, Hawaii had the lowest voter turnout in the nation in 2008, even though that year’s Presidential election put their own native son, Barack Obama, in the White House.

Low-wage earners and small employers can lose money when the businesses shut down for the holiday. And if an Election Day holiday becomes just another shopping day, it puts additional pressure on the stores, restaurants, and other businesses to have enough employees available. That would be a particular problem in the current economy given the significant staffing shortages many employers are now experiencing.

There are other ways to increase turnout and expand access to the ballot, and many states, including Massachusetts, have opted to implement them. The Massachusetts voting rights bill recently signed into law by Governor Charlie Baker includes provisions to make permanent the voting by mail and early voting options introduced during the pandemic, and other measures to ease voting for people with disabilities or those serving in the military overseas.

But ultimately, the size of voter turnout should not be the responsibility of the state government. That should be left to the candidates. The government should provide easy access and work to ensure a safe, efficient, and secure election so that the voting public can have confidence in the process. Establishing an Election Day holiday is a costly, unnecessary step that would contribute nothing to meeting that basic administrative responsibility.

