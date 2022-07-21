In small town Maine, a 14-year-old girl became murder victim

A woman returning home in a small Maine town around dinner time Monday made a horrifying discovery, finding the body of a 14-year-old girl who was the victim of a homicide, authorities said.

Maine State Police said the search for those responsible for the child’s death is ongoing Thursday, and they are currently looking for anyone who saw a 2010 red Chevrolet Impala on the state’s roads Monday or Tuesday.

The Impala with support wildlife plate of 510-AVW had been stolen from the Mount Vernon family’s home Monday afternoon, police said. It was recovered Tuesday parked in Wayne, a town about 15 miles north in central Maine, State Police said in a statement Wednesday.