In small town Maine, a 14-year-old girl became murder victim

A woman returning home in a small Maine town around dinner time Monday made a horrifying discovery, finding the body of a 14-year-old girl who was the victim of a homicide, authorities said.
Maine State Police said the search for those responsible for the child’s death is ongoing Thursday, and they are currently looking for anyone who saw a 2010 red Chevrolet Impala on the state’s roads Monday or Tuesday.
The Impala with support wildlife plate of 510-AVW had been stolen from the Mount Vernon family’s home Monday afternoon, police said. It was recovered Tuesday parked in Wayne, a town about 15 miles north in central Maine, State Police said in a statement Wednesday.
“Detectives are looking to talk to anyone who may have seen the car Monday evening or Tuesday morning,” State Police said.
The name of the child and the cause of death has not been released. Authorities also did not specify the relationship between the woman - who is described only as a “homeowner” - and the child.
This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.
