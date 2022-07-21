Theater, music, and a biking tour

Hopkinton is in for a month filled with wide-ranging theatrical productions as Enter Stage Left Theater offers shows for all ages throughout August. “Seussical The Musical, Jr.” will take the stage Aug. 5 and 6, while “Little Women The Musical” can be seen Aug. 12, 13, 19, and 20. Lastly, “Play, Pint and Pie” will have a one-night-only performance Aug. 27. Performances take place at 98 Hayden Rowe St. Tickets prices vary. For more information, visit hopartscenter.org .

The Priscilla Beach Theatre is bringing the Tony-winning musical “Something Rotten!” to its barn stage in Plymouth. The show, which centers on the Bottom brothers’ 16th-century quest to write the first musical, is directed by Ron Fassler and features a cast from New York and the South Shore. Priscilla Beach Theatre’s production opens July 28, with evening and matinee shows running through Aug. 13 at 800 Rocky Hill Road. Tickets ar $35, $32 for those over 65. For more information, visit pbtheatre.org .

The melodies of a recorder will fill the halls of Lincoln’s St. Anne’s in-the-Fields Episcopal Church. Musician Emily O’Brien is bringing string-driven compositions to the recorder — and only the recorder — in an exploration of how to utilize the typically ensemble instrument by itself. The concert, which takes place July 26 at 8 p.m., will feature works by Boismortier, Bach, and contemporary composers, performed at 147 Concord Road. Tickets are $25, $20 for students and seniors. For more information, visit sohipboston.org.

Historic Newton will close out the month with a biking tour of the city. The ride will span Newton Highlands to Chestnut Hill, stopping at Crystal Lake and the Newton Center playground to highlight the history of public recreation in the region. A leisurely, 6-mile loop starts and ends at Landry’s Bicycles at 66 Needham St. on July 30. The tour is recommended for riders 12 and older. Registration is $15, $10 for Historic Newton members. For more information, visit NewtonMA.gov.

The Beantown Swing Orchestra is playing an outdoor concert at Ipswich’s Crane Estate. The 18-piece big band will bring its collection of vintage instruments to the Castle Hill lawn for an Aug. 4 performance at 7 p.m. Can’t dance? Not a problem: There will be a Shim Sham line dancing lesson an hour before the music starts, so everyone is ready to move. Visitors are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner, blanket, and chairs to sprawl out on the seaside lawn at 290 Argilla Road. Tickets are $40 per vehicle. For more information, visit thetrustees.org.

The Brookline Public Schools are offering free meals for kids throughout the summer. Breakfast is served from 8:30 to 9 a.m., lunch from noon to 1 p.m. every weekday through Aug. 19. Meals are available at the Brookline Avenue Playground at 575 Brookline Ave., alongside summertime activities. No registration is necessary. For more information, visit fns.usda.gov/meals4kids.

Three students from Haverhill’s Whittier Tech won gold at last month’s SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference. Class of 2022 students Chloe Simard, Melissa Guillaume, and Julia Walsh took home medals for their “Spreading the Warmth” project, which involved crafting and donating blankets to local pediatric hospitals. SkillsUSA’s national conference, hosted this June in Atlanta, focuses on achievements among middle, high school, and college students in the trades. This year, Whittier’s SkillsUSA chapter was recognized as a national Model of Excellence in Technical Skills.

