Trustees offer summer outdoor concerts with a view

The Trustees’ expanded number of outdoor concerts “nearly doubles the number of shows from last year,” said Aaron Gouveia, public relations director.

Some of the offerings combine music and food. Some offer sunset views. Some combine all three.

The Trustees of Reservations have scheduled more than 50 outdoor musical performances at its properties this summer, many of which will take place in the South Shore region.

Gouveia said the range of musical genres in the series – including jazz, AfroPop, opera, country, folk, and Latin – “will be as diverse as the Trustees’ properties where they’re taking place, from large picnic-style shows to more intimate performances.”

Programs will continue this month and through August at sites such as the Bradley Estate in Canton and Weir River Farm in Hingham. Public programs are also coming up at Hutchinson Field in Milton and World’s End in Hingham.

Weir River Farm, located on a hillside with a dramatic view of Boston Harbor, hosts weekly “Sunset Picnics” on Thursday evenings, with live music, food trucks, beverages from local breweries, and what the preserve calls “the best view on the South Shore.” Guests are urged to bring picnic blankets and chairs.

Doug Kwartler and Susan Levine, performing as the duo “The Lied To’s,” played at a Sunset Picnic in June and will perform again on Sept 1. The duo recently released a third album (“The Worst Kind of New”) that rose in the charts of the Massachusetts Roots Music Report.

Levine, who works as a music therapist for children with special needs and lives in Quincy’s Hough’s Neck neighborhood, said she has enjoyed performing for regional audiences. “I love the South Shore,” she said.

Erin Harpe and Jim Countryman will perform at the Aug. 11 picnic

“It’s simply a gorgeous setting for a concert,” Harpe said, “and it complements our down-home rootsy acoustic blues well — it’s on a big green up on top of a hill, with a great view of cute farm animals grazing in the pasture.”

Tickets for Sunset Picnics are $9 for Trustees members, $6 for children; $15 for nonmembers, $10 for their children, and are available through trustees.org. Starting time is 6 p.m. this month, 5:30 in August.

Another Trustees property, The Bradley Estate, a country house and garden museum in Canton, offers “Sound Bite Series” and “Blues at the Bradley” concerts with four upcoming shows.

On Thursday, July 28, “Global Music” will be performed by the Boston Music Project, a nonprofit devoted to the long-term success of young people “through quality music education and performance.”

The project’s executive director, Christopher Schroeder, described the program “as an evening of global music featuring Eastern European, Turkish, and Arabic traditional repertoire.” The group returns to the Bradley Estate in September for “Latin Night,” when participants will take part in a Salsa dance lesson, followed by a Latin dance music program.

Other Bradley Estate concert dates include an Aug. 21 blues performance by Dennis Brennan and an Aug. 25 “Western Swing and Country Night.” All these events are ticketed. See the individual performance listings and logistical information for each show at thetrustees.org/concerts website.

Governor Hutchinson’s Field, the Milton site of the country estate of Thomas Hutchinson — the last royal governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony — offers views of the Neponset River marshes. The Trustees property will host a “family-friendly picnic concert” featuring Boston-based Afropop band Kina Zoré on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Led by Mozambican native Helder Tsinine, the band includes members from North America, Europe, and Africa and offers “vibrant rhythms and rich instrumental colors,” according to the Trustees.

Food options will be available. Tickets are $15; $5 for children. Reserve through thetrustees.org.

World’s End, another popular preserve in Hingham, is offering family hikes with “sunset views” after regular closing hours. According to the Trustees, the hikes offer a view of “the serenity of the harbor’s boats and islands and the breathtaking view of the city of Boston skyline and beyond.” Hikers may also “listen to and look for animals as they emerge at dusk to forage and hunt for their dinner.”

Sunset hikes will be offered on two upcoming Tuesday evenings, Aug. 9, beginning at 7:30 p.m., and Aug. 23, beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $9 for members, $6 children; and $15 for nonmembers, $10 for children. For ticket information, visit thetrustees.org.

Robert Knox can be reached at rc.knox2@gmail.com.