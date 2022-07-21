Two lanes in O’Neill Tunnel closed due to crash, causing major backup north of Boston

A crash inside the O’Neill tunnel southbound closed two right lanes creating a traffic jam stretching back into the Medford/Stoneham area during the Thursday morning commute, according to Mass511.

The state’s transportation tracking system reported the closure of the two lane due to a crash around 6:30 a.m. The lanes remained closed around 7 a.m. Thursday, according to Mass511.

It was not immediately known if anyone was injured.