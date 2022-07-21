‘It was like a scene out of a nightmare.’ Passenger recalls traumatic ride and train fire on Orange Line

That was the first sign that something was wrong. As the banging noises continued, passengers grew more alarmed. The series of bangs sounded like they were moving down the car. Then there was an odor of something burning.

“It was a very loud bang,” Thomson-Sullivan, 42, said in a phone interview. “We’re all sitting there, thinking, ‘what the hell was that?’”

Jennifer Thomson-Sullivan was taking the MBTA Orange Line to the gym Thursday morning when she heard a loud noise on the train.

“It started as we were approaching the bridge,” she said. “You could smell burning. People jumped up. Everyone seemed confused for a minute.”

Thomson-Sullivan was riding in the first car of the train that caught on fire shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday as it approached the Assembly MBTA station in Somerville.

At one point Thomson-Sullivan and other passengers looked out the window, and they could see flames leaping up on both sides of the train.

“For a minute it was coming up on both sides,” she said. “That’s when everyone started freaking out. In my brain at that moment, I thought, ‘oh my God.’ People rushed to the back of the car where I was sitting. There was a gentleman frantically trying to open the emergency exit. But the door would not open.”

When he couldn’t get the door open, the man got up on the seats and kicked out a window, she said.

“From that point on, people started throwing themselves out the window,” she said. “They didn’t stop to consider the third rail or what if another train was coming in the other direction...People just went for it.”

The train was stopped on a bridge over the Mystic River, and people in the first car were scrambling to get out.

When Thomson-Sullivan got up on a seat to exit through the window, she paused and looked down. People behind her were trying to push her out the window, but she was having second thoughts.

“I thought, they’re going to push me onto my death,” she said. “It was quite a drop. And it never dawned on me that the third rail was there. I hesitated at that moment and got back into the car.”

Thomson-Sullivan was back on the train, in the midst of chaos.

“It was just a nightmare,” she said. “Finally a conductor came out...He’s telling us to stay in the train. He somehow manages to get the emergency door open.”

All the passengers in the first car were told to move into the second car, where another chaotic scene was unfolding. Passengers in the second car had also kicked out windows, and they weren’t sure what was happening.

“There was this crazy bottleneck of people trying to move through this tiny door to this other crowded car,” she said. “When we got into the second car, everyone’s panicking. We have to tell them what’s going on.”

Thomson-Sullivan used her phone to shoot video of the scene in the second train car.

She said there were MBTA employees “trying to control the situation, but it wasn’t effective in any way.”

In the midst of this confusion, a woman suddenly jumped off the bridge into the river below.

“I heard a woman shout from behind me, ‘No, don’t do it! Don’t jump!’” Thomson-Sullivan said.

She looked down and could see the woman in the water, doggy paddling toward the shore.

“I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “That’s a huge jump. Holy cow. And that made people panic even more.”

Meanwhile, passengers were told to move further back into the train, where they sat and waited, wondering when they would be able to get off the bridge.

“It seemed like everything was taking forever,” she said.

Eventually they were helped off the train. She said an MBTA employee told passengers that they had cut power to the third rail, but told the passengers to still “act like it’s live.”

“So we’re like OK... we’re delicately climbing over the rail,” she said. “They had us walk from where the train was back to Wellington.”

At the Wellington MBTA station, the platforms were packed with people. She tried to check out the shuttle situation, and couldn’t believe what she saw.

“Nobody knew what was going on,” she said. “There were MBTA employees screaming at people. There were people pushing. There was a woman who was working for the MBTA who was trying to load people onto shuttle buses, and people were like crushing her. And then she would turn around and swear at them. It was like a scene out of a nightmare.”

“And there was just like, random people screaming, (expletive) with their fingers up. It was like crazy,” she said.

She ultimately decided to walk home.

“I just ended up walking home from Wellington, all the way to Malden, because at that point, I could not fathom being in another enclosed space with that many people,” she said. “Like I just couldn’t do it.”

Thomson-Sullivan was struck by the lack of information that was given to passengers during the emergency. No one seemed to know what was happening, she said.

“The amount of confusion and chaos on the train....I thought my life was in imminent danger,” she said. “People could have died. The chaos that ensued because we weren’t getting clear instructions really made things completely worse.”

She said she hopes the incident is a wake up call to leaders and that major changes get underway to improve the public transit system. She also hopes the MBTA takes a closer look its emergency preparedness and protocols, because they didn’t seem to work in this instance.

“What are we waiting for here?” she said. “They need to do something before a real disaster occurs.”













