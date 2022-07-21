Five takeaways from the second prime time Jan. 6 committee hearing

The previous hearings had focused on aspects leading up that afternoon, which made Thursday night’s hearing somewhat of a culmination of the evidence gathered so far.

The second prime-time hearing from the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol concentrated on the 187 minutes from the moment President Trump left the rally stage to the moment he issued a video telling supporters to leave the Capitol.

1. Trump was actively calling senators in an attempt to put off the electoral count vote

While armed rioters were overrunning the Capitol, Trump was sitting in a dining room watching Fox News, a few steps from the Oval Office. While he was doing that he was, the committee contends, actively calling different US senators in an attempt to put off the electoral count vote, the basic purpose of the day. If Congress didn’t certify the results that day, it might have been unconstitutional to certify President Biden as the winner on Jan. 7.

The committee was trying to show that not only was Trump not calling off the mob, but his public silence during those 187 minutes was also part of his plan to attempt a coup.

2. Nearly everyone in Trump’s orbit was urging Trump to call off the mob

While Trump was in the dining room watching television and using the phone, virtually everyone he saw in person was telling him to call off his supporters as they descended on the Capitol. This included his legal counsel, children, his chief of staff, and his press secretary, not to mention calls from people like House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy.

So the idea that Trump was getting any other advice just wasn’t true. He ignored all of them.

3. Pence’s security detail feared for their lives

Mike Pence, who as vice president held the ceremonial role of certifying the election results, was a specific target of both Trump and the insurgents on Jan. 6.

One of the biggest moments during the hearing came from an unnamed White House national security member who pointed to radio chatter from the Secret Service members protecting former vice president Mike Pence that day. Some in Pence’s detail began to call family members to say a final goodbye, fearing a confrontation that would lead to their death.

They had reason to be scared. Rioters, who were chanting about hanging the vice president, came very close to Pence at one point. The Secret Service moved him twice and were worried about how they would even get out.

The committee pointed to Trump’s 2:24 p.m. tweet attacking Pence as an accelerant that furthered the actions of the rioters and put Pence in added danger.

4. The grounds for Trump to be criminally charged

The deeper point of this hearing was pretty simple: that Trump violated his oath of office to uphold the US Constitution and he should be held criminally liable.

Witnesses, including the president’s legal counsel, all backed the notion that Trump had an obligation to not let the insurrection happen. And yet, testimony over and over showed that Trump rejected the advice of his aides and refused to call off the mob for more than three hours.

The committee cannot criminally charge anyone, of course. That is the purview of the US Department of Justice. It remains unclear whether the DOJ could charge him, but this committee went a long way in applying political pressure for them to act.

5. There will be more hearings

One of the bigger points came in the opening moments, when the committee announced there will be more hearings in September. The members said that they wanted more time to weigh what they said was new evidence.

The rub on that is the committee was supposed to issue their full report in September, well ahead of the November midterm elections. Pushing these public hearings to continue may prevent that. At the same time, the audience of these hearings is probably far larger than the number of people who would read a dry committee report, so there may be a political gain in continuing to produce hearings in a high-profile setting.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.