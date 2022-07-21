Here is a list of lawmakers and others who were with Biden during his Mass. visit

President Biden tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday and is currently experiencing “very mild symptoms,” the White House said in a statement.
The news comes one day after his high-profile visit to the former Brayton Point power plant in Somerset, Mass., where he announced new executive actions in an attempt to revive his climate agenda.
Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who was among those traveling with the president Wednesday, said Biden “will isolate at the White House while continuing to carry out all of his duties fully.”
Biden is fully vaccinated, and he last tested negative on Tuesday, the statement said. He will remain isolated until he tests negative again.
During his visit to Massachusetts, Biden was known to have been with a number of Massachusetts and Rhode Island politicians and other guests, including senators Elizabeth Warren, Ed Markey, and Sheldon Whitehouse, special climate envoy John Kerry, and Massachusetts attorney general Maura Healey.
The following is a list of the people who traveled with the president and were in attendance for his remarks on Wednesday, according to White House pool reports.
- John Kerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate
- Ed Markey, US Senator (MA)
- Elizabeth Warren, US Senator (MA)
- Jake Auchincloss, US Congressman (MA)
- Bill Keating, US Congressman (MA)
- Sheldon Whitehouse, US Senator (RI)
- Maura Healey, Massachusetts Attorney General
- Allen Smith, Chairman of the Somerset Board of Selectmen
- Karen Spilka, Massachusetts Senate President
- Marc Pacheco, Dean of the Massachusetts State Senate
- Michael Rodrigues, Massachusetts State Senator
- Sean Garballey, Massachusetts State Representative
- Patricia Haddad, Massachusetts State Representative
- Ron Mariano, Massachusetts State Representative
- Cheryl Andrews-Maltais, Chairwoman of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head Aquinnah
- Brian Weeden, Chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe
- Bruce Reed, Assistant to the President & Deputy Chief of Staff
- Annie Tomasini, Assistant to the President & Director of Oval Office Operations
- Karine Jean-Pierre, Assistant to the President & Press Secretary
- Gina McCarthy, Assistant to the President & National Climate Advisor
- Vinay Reddy, Deputy Assistant to the President & Director of Speechwriting
- Stephen Goepfert, Special Assistant to the President & Personal Aide to the President
- Curtis Reid, Special Assistant to the President & Senior Director for Multilateral Affairs
- Travis Dredd, Special Assistant to the President & Trip Director
