Here is a list of lawmakers and others who were with Biden during his Mass. visit

President Biden tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday and is currently experiencing “very mild symptoms,” the White House said in a statement.

The news comes one day after his high-profile visit to the former Brayton Point power plant in Somerset, Mass., where he announced new executive actions in an attempt to revive his climate agenda.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who was among those traveling with the president Wednesday, said Biden “will isolate at the White House while continuing to carry out all of his duties fully.”