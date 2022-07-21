Michelle Obama to release new book this fall

“I’ve learned it’s okay to recognize that self-worth comes wrapped in vulnerability, and that what we share as humans on this earth is the impulse to strive for better, always and no matter what,” Michelle Obama writes in the book’s introduction, included in Thursday’s announcement by the Random House Publishing Group and its imprint Crown.

It’s the former first lady’s first entirely new work since the 2018 release of her acclaimed blockbuster “Becoming,” which has sold more than 17 million copies worldwide, surpassing the sales of any memoir by a previous first lady or modern president, including her husband, former president Barack Obama.

NEW YORK — Michelle Obama will have a book out this fall, “The Light We Carry,” in which she reflects upon her experiences and shares insights on navigating an increasingly stressful world.

“We become bolder in brightness. If you know your light, you know yourself. You know your own story in an honest way. In my experience, this type of self-knowledge builds confidence, which in turn breeds calmness and an ability to maintain perspective, which leads, finally, to being able to connect meaningfully with others — and this to me is the bedrock of all things.’’

The new book is not part of the reported eight-figure deal the Obamas reached in 2017, shortly after the former president left office, with parent company Penguin Random House for their respective memoirs. A spokesperson declined to discuss financial terms for “The Light We Carry.”

Crown will publish the 336-page book Nov. 15, almost exactly four years after the release of “Becoming’’ and has announced a first printing of 2.75 million copies for the United States and Canada. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” will come out simultaneously in 14 languages and 27 countries, with additional rights deals expected.

“In ‘The Light We Carry,’ Mrs. Obama offers readers a series of fresh stories and insightful reflections on change, challenge, and power, including her belief that when we light up for others, we can illuminate the richness and potential of the world around us, discovering deeper truths and new pathways for progress,” the publisher’s announcement reads in part.

“Drawing from her experiences as a mother, daughter, spouse, friend, and First Lady, she shares the habits and principles she has developed to successfully adapt to change and overcome various obstacles — the earned wisdom that helps her continue to ‘become.’”

On Thursday, Penguin Random House announced it was renaming an annual writing prize in her honor, the $10,000 Michelle Obama Award for Memoir, part of an awards program for public high school students the company launched in 1993.

Since completing “Becoming,’’ Michelle Obama has written an edition for younger readers and launched a podcast. With Barack Obama and their production company, Higher Ground, she has worked on such projects as the Oscar-winning documentary “American Factory” and a documentary about her tour for “Becoming,” when she appeared at arenas nationwide with such guest interviewers as Oprah Winfrey and Sarah Jessica Parker. Promotional plans for “The Light We Carry” will be announced later.

Crown is also the longtime publisher of Barack Obama, himself a million-selling author. “A Promised Land,” the first of two planned memoirs about his presidency, came out in 2020. A spokesperson declined to comment on when the next book will be released.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ex-Trump aide goes on tirade, calls Jan. 6 panel ‘anti-white’

A Trump administration aide who met with the House Jan. 6 committee this week unleashed a 27-minute inflammatory tirade, calling the lawmakers’ investigation into the Capitol riot racist against white people and using sexist slurs to describe his former colleagues who also testified.

Garrett Ziegler, a former aide to former president Donald Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro, revealed on his Telegram page that he appeared Tuesday before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Hours later, Ziegler insisted without evidence he was being targeted due to his race and posted a lengthy audio file calling the probe “a Bolshevistic anti-white campaign.”

“If you can’t see that, your eyes are freaking closed,” Ziegler said. The chief executive of the Anti-Defamation League also noted that Ziegler’s words are also “often used as a code for Jews.”

“They see me as a young Christian who they can try to basically scare, right? And so, today was just a lot of saying that I invoke my right to silence,” Ziegler said, while insisting he is “the least racist person that many of you have ever met, by the way. I have no bigotry.”

Ziegler also lashed out at former White House colleagues Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, and Alyssa Farah Griffin, an ex-White House communications director, who have both testified before the committee.

He used sexist and offensive slang words to describe them and said they are “just terrible.”

The audio circulated online late Wednesday after it was posted by the Republican Accountability Project, a group previously dedicated to opposing Trump. The House committee plans to hold its eighth public hearing this summer on Thursday.

Griffin has not publicly commented but reshared a post from ADL leader Jonathan Greenblatt on Twitter that called Ziegler’s language offensive.

In the clip, Ziegler said he was speaking from Illinois and had received a subpoena on April 28 but didn’t “throw a tantrum” about it. He said flying in to Washington for the hearing was “a pain” and that he found the whole experience “so one-sided” and lacking a Republican presence. Committee members “loathe my former boss and by extension me.”

He added that he invoked his right to silence over 100 times in response to questions from the committee.

Hutchinson appeared before the committee in late June in a vivid day of testimony. She testified that Trump knew his supporters were carrying weapons the day of the riot but urged them to go to the Capitol anyway.

She also said she had cleaned up Trump-strewn ketchup off White House walls and pleaded with Meadows to get off his phone and help quell the Capitol riot, among other claims. Trump has dismissed her testimony as “fake” and “fraudulent.” The former president has also called the committee a “Kangaroo Court.”

CNN first reported news of the Ziegler audio clip, prompting a reply from him online: “Total liars! I cherish women,” he said.

Ziegler then posted on Trump’s social media platform Truth Social that the media reports were “hit pieces” and “vicious” — and repeated his misogynistic insults of Hutchinson.

WASHINGTON POST

A leading Michigan gubernatorial candidate who said a child victim of rape and incest should carry her baby to full term is the latest Republican to express opposition to legislation that would allow abortions in such cases.

Tudor Dixon told interviewer Charlie LeDuff on his podcast, ‘’No BS Newshour,’’ that procedures needed to save the ‘’life of the mother’' should be the only exception to abortion bans.

‘’Do you think you can win with that?’’ LeDuff asked. He dug in: ‘’The question would be like, a 14-year-old who, let’s say, is a victim of abuse by an uncle, you’re saying carry that?’’

Dixon responded, at times speaking over LeDuff: ‘’Yeah, perfect example . . . OK . . . because I know people who are the product — a life is a life for me.’’

During the interview, she also differentiated between the ‘’health’' and ‘’life’' of the mother.

A representative for Dixon did not respond to a Wednesday evening inquiry on whether she would like to elaborate on her comments. A spokesperson for the Michigan Democratic Party, Rodericka Applewhaite, said in a statement that the ‘’callous remarks are the perfect example of how dangerous Tudor Dixon would be for Michigan families.’’

Dixon holds a slight lead over other candidates for the GOP gubernatorial nomination, according to several recent polls. The Aug. 2 primary will decide which Republican will run against Governor Gretchen Whitmer in the November general election.

Before running for governor, Dixon worked in the steel industry and in conservative media. She founded a media company that ‘’provided pro-America, pro-Constitution morning news programs to grade school students,’’ according to her campaign website. She took issue with Whitmer’s coronavirus containment policies, which she said spurred her to ‘’take the fight to ‘Big Gretch’ directly’' by running against her this year.

Whitmer is one of the leading Democratic voices for abortion rights. She sued to try to keep abortion legal in Michigan, in anticipation of the overturning of Roe v. Wade. A temporary injunction in a separate lawsuit has allowed the procedures to continue, though two Republican county prosecutors said they would consider pursuing criminal charges against doctors under a 1931 abortion ban, which contains no exceptions for rape or incest.

WASHINGTON POST