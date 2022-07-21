Parallels between TV interview about UK’s record heat and scene from ‘Don’t Look Up’ strike nerve

Author Ben Phillips tweeted an edited clip on Wednesday that juxtaposed a July 14 segment from GB News about Britain’s record-breaking heat with a frantic scene from Adam McKay’s 2021 movie, a film that was a metaphor for ignoring the climate crisis.

But for many people, similarities between a recent British newscast and a scene from “Don’t Look Up” hit a little too close to home.

In the movie scene, two astronomers played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence appear on a news segment to raise alarm about a comet hurtling toward the planet, threatening to destroy it.

“I’m sorry, are we not being clear?” Lawrence says. “We’re trying to tell you that the entire planet is about to be destroyed.”

The anchor, played by Cate Blanchett, replies: “Well, it’s just something we do around here. We just keep the bad news light.”

In comparison, the clip from GB News features meteorologist John Hammond sitting outside and telling the show’s hosts that while it was an “absolutely lovely” day, the expected rise in temperatures that eventually hit England this week could spell disaster for residents.

“I think there will be hundreds, if not thousands, of excess deaths early next week,” he said at the time. “The charts that I can see in front of me are frightening. So we all like nice weather, but this will not be nice weather. This will be potentially lethal weather for a couple of days. It’ll be brief, but it’ll be brutal.”

Hammond was then interrupted by Bev Turner, an anchor on the network that has been called the “British Fox News.”

“So John, I want us to be happy about the weather and everything,” said Turner, chuckling. “I don’t know whether something’s happened to meteorologists to make you all a little bit fatalistic and harbingers of doom.”

“Haven’t we always had hot weather, John?” she continued. “Wasn’t the ‘76 — the summer of ‘76 — that was as hot as this, wasn’t it?”

Hammond responded with a simple, “Uh, no.” He referred to that particular bout of weather as a “freak event,” and said “we are seeing more and more records, more and more frequently.”

“I don’t think we should be too lighthearted about the fact that many are going to die early next week because of the heat,” he said. “Forty degrees [Celsius], this sort of temperature this country, I’m afraid, is just not geared up to cope with.”

By Thursday morning, Phillips’s tweet had been viewed more than 19 million times, with people quick to point out that “Don’t Look Up” seemed far more realistic than some initially thought.

One person tweeted that they had “no words” after watching the two scenes play back-to-back. Another person said the movie made them “depressed for two days and this is exactly why.”

Britain shattered its record for the highest temperature ever recorded on Tuesday — 104.4 degrees — amid the heat wave, the Associated Press reported. Officials also declared a national emergency this week after a red extreme heat warning was issued for the first time in the United Kingdom, BBC News reported.

Turner, who has been an outspoken critic of some government measures, seemed to double down on her stance this week, tweeting Wednesday that she was “angry at all this heat hyperbole.”

After David Sirota, who co-wrote “Don’t Look Up,” saw that it was suddenly trending again, he said he was “thrilled the film continues to raise awareness about the climate and media problems.”

But he was also left feeling “depressed” that scenarios like the one on GB News are still happening.

“I don’t want to live in our movie,” he tweeted.

