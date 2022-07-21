Drowning can happen in an instant

With six adults supervising the children, Sipho and the other parents at the party had already discussed the importance of pool and water safety that afternoon. “We don’t want a trip to the hospital today!” they had scolded when the children’s splashing attracted their attention. But tragically, that’s exactly where the day ended. In retrospect, Sipho told me, she wished she would have stayed no more than an arm’s length from Biko’s side in the water that afternoon. Many parents are unaware of the risks of drowning for young children. It can happen in as little as one inch of water. Young children tend to drown silently and swiftly. Learning to swim is the best prevention. But in the absence of swimming skills, having a parent no more than an arm’s length from their child is the next best prevention.

But as Sipho returned with a fresh plate to the spacious yard in Brookline just moments later, Biko was being hoisted out of the pool, next to the steps on the shallow end. He was unconscious and, in an instant, Sipho knew he was gone.

It happened in seconds. One minute, Sipho Mangcu’s jubilant 4-year-old son Biko was scarfing down the burger off her plate at a backyard pool party Memorial Day weekend. Sipho went back inside the house to grab another burger for him.

Like most 4-year-olds in 2022, Bikho had little access to swimming lessons due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant disruptions in children’s group classes. Swimming lessons were a top priority for camp this summer, Sipho told me. “But it’s too late,” she sobbed. “My older daughter was an expert swimmer already at four years old,” she told me. “I’m still in disbelief, he was just so perfect and his light so bright. I can’t believe we have to learn to live without him. It’s not normal. We are struggling. I would do anything to go back to that day and knowing what I know now, save any other parents to go through what I’m going through now.”

Unintentional drowning is the leading cause of death in children ages 1 to 4 in the United States. The highest percentage of these deaths occur in swimming pools. Drowning death rates for Black people are 1.5 times higher than their white counterparts, with disparities highest among Black children. In Massachusetts, where I work as a pediatric surgeon and critical care specialist, there has been an alarming number of drowning incidents since the start of the pandemic. There have been multiple failures to protect children against drowning, with decreased access to group swimming lessons, a dearth of available lifeguards, and families with pent-up energy from months or weeks of social isolation eager to cool off in the water.

Biko was nine years younger than Sipho’s elder daughter. Sipho described him as a radiant boy who charmed children and adults alike everywhere we went. “Every shop in Harvard Square knows Biko,” she laughed. “He loved cars, and trucks, and fashion and music.” She kept a set of toy hats in their car that Biko often used as a drum set during their jam sessions together. Biko was always very cautious around pools, Sipho assured me. Ever the fashion model, “He didn’t like to get his hair wet,” she said, smiling.

When we hear about drownings, we often imagine there must have been irresponsible lapses in judgment or supervision — but this narrative misses the full story. Parents must be made aware that drowning can happen in almost any scenario near water — in shallow water, among experienced swimmers, and sometimes with parents nearby.

I still have haunting memories of my own son slipping beneath the surface of a family pool two summers ago. My older daughter was cheering me on, begging for more cannonballs. We had briefly allowed my toddler son a reprieve from his life-jacket to make a trip to the bathroom. I jumped into the deep end of the pool and as I resurfaced, I saw my husband at the other end of the pool hoisting my son out by the shoulders. He caught him in time and everything was OK. But the thought of my son’s head silently slipping beneath the surface is forever seared in my brain. It happens in seconds, even with two surgeons in the pool.

While I understand why the narrative around much drowning prevention messaging emphasizes parental vigilance and personal responsibility, public health messaging cannot stop there. Elected leaders, public health departments, schools, and community organizations must address the increase in drowning incidents. Parents of children in high-risk groups must know the pervasive dangers of drowning.

Governor Baker made free swimming lessons available last summer as well as this summer, but he should expand access to free, high-quality swimming lessons year-round at local pools. Schools must develop water safety curriculum for children and become a pillar of information for parents and children alike. Coast-guard approved, child-sized life jackets and flotation devices should be mandatory at all public pools and swimming venues for anyone who can’t yet swim, with a requirement that an adult be in the water with them. Public health messaging must be amplified on social media and traditional media outlets so that all people who interact with children are aware of the recent uptick in drowning incidents.

Parents like Sipho cannot be asked to live in shame, as any safety system that relies on human vigilance alone is bound to have failures. We need voices like Sipho’s in the campaign for increased water safety for children. As you cool off in the water this summer, I urge you to honor Biko’s memory by sharing this information with friends and loved ones. It will take only a second.

Dr. Cornelia Griggs is a pediatric surgeon at Massachusetts General Hospital and an instructor in surgery at Harvard Medical School.