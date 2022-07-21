Plaudits for Supreme Court session draw a few dissenting opinions

The idea, as one letter suggested, that previous Supreme Courts improperly “inserted” women’s rights into the Constitution can only be maintained by closing one’s eyes when it comes to the Ninth Amendment, which explicitly states that not seeing a right written in the Constitution must not be interpreted as construing that it is not there. It was not “arrogance,” as another letter argues, that proclaimed that a woman has a right to determine what she does with her own body, but, rather, the application of the principles of privacy and our general welfare.

It was so painful to read the letters you published on July 15 cheering the Supreme Court’s recent rulings.

Similarly, to think that the agency established to fight climate change for us all has gone beyond its mandate when it tells coal plants that they must wind down their operations ignores, and distracts from, what seems obvious: This court is in the grip of the arrogance of the fossil fuel interests. Just because some justices are apparently blind to the clear mandate given the Environmental Protection Agency by previous Congresses, and to the fact that the current Congress may be incapable of helping humanity face the mounting threats of fossil fuels, does not excuse us citizens from our shared responsibility to know what the Constitution actually says.

Justice Robert Jackson warned in a 1949 case that the Bill of Rights should not be converted into “a suicide pact.” Though flawed, the Constitution is our greatest asset. The thinking in these letters and, unfortunately, on the part of the conservative justices dishonors the original intent of the Founders for us to have a government that works for our benefit.

Rick Reibstein

Lexington

The writer teaches environmental law and policy at Boston University and Harvard Summer School and blogs at The Environmental Citizen. He served as an attorney at the EPA from 2000 to 2003.

States of America, but ‘United’? Doesn’t look that way

Scott St. Clair (“This Court is giving the Constitution the respect it deserves”) appears to pose an originalist view of said document. Since Roe v. Wade has been widely discussed, I choose not to comment on this point. Instead, I will begin with his statement that “government may not discriminate against religious speech by denying it access to public funds and facilities otherwise open to all.” “Speech” is the operative term, not “funds.” As Thomas Jefferson wrote to the Danbury Baptist Association in 1802, the people built “a wall of separation between Church and State.”

St. Clair also cites “the right of the people, who are, in fact, the militia” but ignores the important phrase “well regulated” from the Second Amendment. When the amendment was written, we had just won a war of freedom from British rule. The war would not have been won without great leaders of Colonial forces, battle plans, and training. I’m having a hard time visualizing the able-bodied men of Canton assembling with their weapons to dispute a possible legislative overreach from the town of Sharon. I suppose we could posit that the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, Three Percenters, et. al are, in their way, “a well regulated Militia,” but are they serving “the security of a free State”?

I, too, am interested in the next decisions of the Supreme Court, but perhaps not with the same glee as St. Clair. As we take more rights from the federal government in favor of states’ rights, we become less “United.” We see that now with widely varying laws regarding firearms, abortion, voting rights, and, perhaps, how state electors are chosen and when. We might consider changing our name to “The 50 States of America.”

Roberta Ginda-Vrachos

Gloucester





Curious about Alito’s take on the right to make pizza, watch TV, catch a movie . . .

In his letter to the editor, Scott St. Clair echoes Justice Samuel A. Alito’s erroneous excuse for voting to overturn Roe v. Wade. Alito wrote that “the Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision.”

OK, the Constitution makes no reference to driving an automobile, walking on the beach, making pizza, watching TV, going to the movies, playing sports, using a computer . . . I could go on. But should all of these be banned because these are not rights implicitly protected by the Constitution? Of course not. That’s preposterous. So is Alito’s explanation, which St. Clair embraces.

Herb Harris

Peabody





State-level control of women’s choices is still overreach

Andrew Gabriel (“It would seem justices’ raging foes are the ones overreaching”) suggests that the Dobbs decision is “the opposite” of overreach, since it gives “the public . . . state-level (i.e., closer) control” of a woman’s right to choose.

I would suggest that we follow his logic to its reasonable conclusion: If giving the public closer control over a woman’s decisions about her bodily integrity is a good thing, then the best case is to give each woman the right to make this decision for herself. This is, essentially, the position of abortion rights proponents: Every woman makes her own choices, for herself, without interference from the state, the church, family, or anyone else. If this is what we want, then allowing states to regulate this choice is certainly a step away from that.

Jon Kiparsky

Belmont