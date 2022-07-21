R is for racism

With outstretched arms and wiggling fingers, the two little Black girls waited for Rosita, a “Sesame Street” character. The turquoise Muppet hugged and high-fived white children, but as Rosita approached the two girls, she shook her oversized head, waved her furry hands in a dismissive gesture, and kept walking.

“I had to explain to [the girls], ‘You didn’t do anything. It’s OK. I’m going to speak to a manager and find out why it happened,’” Brown described during a CBS News interview. She described the girls as “sad, heartbroken.”

For many of us, this was another bitter reminder that no Black person in America is shielded from racism. That includes two little girls in a space that park officials claim stands for “inclusivity and equality in all forms.”

If Black children are never too young to experience racism, white children aren’t too young to learn about it.

Of course, there’s been no response from all those conservative hypocrites, the self-appointed gatekeepers who declare that children must be protected from anything that might make them feel bad about themselves. Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas certainly had no problem playing to his base by picking fights with “Sesame Street”’s Big Bird for tweeting about his COVID-19 vaccination and Elmo’s dad for getting his son vaccinated. But there’s no political upside for Cruz in calling out a Rosita cosplayer for ghosting Black children.

That’s because Republicans are too busy trying to bury this nation’s racist sins by banning books and outlawing history to care about events like what happened at Sesame Place. It’s the kind of indignity that most Black children are routinely subjected to even before many white people are willing to recognize or acknowledge systemic racism.

The greatest trick ever played was convincing millions that talking about racism is more damaging than racism itself.

That’s what’s driving the GOP-led legislatures’ replacement of American history with white supremacy’s false valor and virtues. Without a grasp of this nation’s foundation, what happened at Sesame Place is quickly downplayed as “a misunderstanding,” which is what the park initially called the incident with Brown’s daughter and niece.

Let there be no misunderstanding here — what happened to those little girls will stick with them. I’ve never met a Black person who, when asked, did not recall the first time they encountered racism. Like an old scar, the memory may fade, but it never fully goes away and still aches when poked. That queasy feeling of undesirable otherness and never being worthy embeds in the heart and soul.

It’s especially ironic that the girls endured this from one of the most beloved “Sesame Street” characters. More than 30 years ago, Rosita was introduced as the long-running show’s first bilingual Muppet. On a segment last year, she talked about people who yelled at her and her mother for speaking Spanish in a supermarket. “I was so scared I held my mommy’s hand, and she told me that we had to leave,” Rosita tells her friend.

It sounds a lot like how Brown, her daughter, and niece left Sesame Place Philadelphia.

In an apology, a spokesperson said the park “will conduct training for our employees so they better understand, recognize, and deliver an inclusive, equitable, and entertaining experience to our guests.”

Brown hasn’t accepted the apology, and her attorney, B’Ivory LaMarr, said the family is weighing legal options. He said, “We don’t want to just jump to race all the time, but, unfortunately, only one logical deduction can be made off [of] this set of facts.”

What happened to those Black girls is bigger than a single occurrence, and not just because other Black parents have since posted their own videos of similar issues at Sesame Place. Racism is never an isolated incident in a nation that would rather propagate white hagiography than confront how its history pollutes the present and our future.

For Brown’s daughter and niece, it should have been an event to always hold dear. Instead, on a day that they’ll never forget for all the wrong reasons, two little Black girls learned that the inclusiveness championed by their favorite show exists only on a fictional street.

Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.