Social Studies: Creative risks, patriotism and the New Deal, hygiene and stress

By analyzing the characteristics of songs and musicians since the advent of the Grammy Awards, researchers found that winners of one of the “general field” awards (Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist) went on to take more creative chances: They subsequently released albums that were more stylistically differentiated from other musicians in their genre. But nominees who didn’t win differentiated their work to a lesser degree than they had before. As the researchers note: “This perhaps surprising result matters because for any award, there are more nominees who did not win than who did. By implication, the award system apparently exerts a chilling effect on artistic differentiation in a cultural field, even though the intentions of award sponsors are often the reverse.”

Advertisement

Negro, B. et al., “What’s Next? Artists’ Music after Grammy Awards,” American Sociological Review (forthcoming).

Paying for patriotism

Get Weekend Reads from Ideas A weekly newsletter from the Boston Globe Ideas section, forged at the intersection of 'what if' and 'why not.' Enter Email Sign Up

A study being published in a top economics journal finds that per capita purchases of war bonds, levels of voluntary enlistment, and medals awarded for heroism in World War II were all higher in counties that had received more New Deal spending. A similar pattern was seen at the individual level: Men who were employed by the Works Progress Administration, as well as homeowners and farm owners in areas that got more mortgage and farm support, were more likely to volunteer.

Caprettini, B. & Voth, H.-J., “New Deal, New Patriots: How 1930s Government Spending Boosted Patriotism During WWII ,” Quarterly Journal of Economics (forthcoming).

Clean minds

Does keeping yourself clean reduce stress? Researchers had people watch a tense bungee-jumping video and then asked them to think about washing themselves. These study subjects subsequently reported less anxiety than people who watched the same video but then were asked to think about manual activities other than washing up. Likewise, in an experiment in which people wore cardiovascular sensors, subjects who were asked to use an antiseptic wipe and sanitizing gel as part of a bogus product evaluation exhibited more adaptive cardiovascular reactivity during a subsequent mock interview.

Advertisement

Lee, S. et al., “Actual Cleaning and Simulated Cleaning Attenuate Psychological and Physiological Effects of Stressful Events,” Social Psychological and Personality Science (forthcoming).

Self-fulfilling prophecy

The goal of the Affordable Care Act (a.k.a. Obamacare) was to make it less expensive for people of poor health and means to get health insurance by compelling everyone to be covered in either public or private plans, spreading out the risks and costs. Unfortunately, as illustrated by a new study, partisan division over the program has created somewhat of a self-fulfilling divergence in the program’s success. Healthier Republican-leaning people have been significantly less likely to enroll in the new private plans, even controlling for other demographic characteristics. So in areas where there are more healthy Republican-leaning people, these plans tend to have sicker enrollees, who are costlier to cover, and therefore these plans require more government subsidies, worsening people’s view of the program.

Bursztyn, L. et al., “Political Adverse Selection,” National Bureau of Economic Research (July 2022).