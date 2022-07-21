In baseball, signing stars to huge contracts often doesn’t result in winning

The Nationals reportedly offered Soto a 15-year, $440 million contract to stay in D.C. for likely the rest of his career. He declined the offer. Such contracts are becoming standard for rising stars. Major league teams essentially save themselves money by agreeing to a career-long deal instead of signing an extension when a player hits free agency, and eventually the contract becomes less egregious because of inflation.

Yet the Nationals similarly attempted to retain one of their homegrown players, Juan Soto, who broke out during the team’s 2019 World Series run and soared to stardom despite the Nationals going into rebuilding mode around him.

This is not going to be an argument against the Red Sox re-signing Rafael Devers. They should. Devers is the type of homegrown player teams should invest in long term.

For example, in the NBA, the $37 million that Celtics star Jayson Tatum will earn in the final year of his contract was eye-popping two years ago, until some of his contemporaries signed extensions recently at $50 million per season.

But what we have learned in baseball is the beneficiaries of these “lifetime” deals don’t necessarily help their teams win. The great Mike Trout, one of the best players of this generation, a certain Hall of Famer, signed a 12-year, $426.5 million contract three years ago.

And while the Angels secured their franchise player, it has not led to on-field success. Trout has played in three playoff games for the Angels, and those were eight years ago.

The recipe for success in baseball is balancing those gaudy salaries with players who are underpaid because they haven’t hit free agency or whose production exceeds their contract values. The Braves, who won the World Series last year, had one player making more than $20 million, first baseman Freddie Freeman, who was in the final year of his contract.

What’s more, the Braves won with just four players earning more than $8 million. Now, there’s a matter of luck, with a handful of their standout players having not hit arbitration or free agency — Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies, and Austin Riley — but the Braves put together a championship team with moderate contacts and just the 11th-largest payroll in baseball.

So, the question is, Trout and Bryce Harper are great players, but do they help you win? Or do they just put up numbers? The Phillies haven’t won anything with Harper, although he’s a dynamic player who hits a lot of home runs. What’s more, the Nationals won the World Series the season after Harper left for a mammoth 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies. And just three years later, that has been dwarfed by the offer to Soto.

What’s evident is that some baseball owners like to spend for sluggers — and sometimes dominant pitchers — who attract big crowds or look good on billboards, but that does not necessarily result in winning. Of the players with the five largest contracts in baseball, only one — former homegrown Red Sox talent Mookie Betts o— has won the World Series.

And of baseball’s five highest-paid players this season, only two — Max Scherzer and Anthony Rendon — have World Series rings. And those came with the 2019 Nationals. The Angels, who practically burn money on aging and/or overpriced players, signed Rendon to a seven-year, $245 million contract after that stellar final season with the Nationals, and he’s hit .252 in 155 games over three seasons since. And the Angels haven’t come close to the postseason.

Of course, one of the common denominators in these deals is the agent, Scott Boras, who represents Scherzer, Rendon, Harper, Soto, Gerrit Cole, Kris Bryant, and impending Red Sox free agent Xander Bogaerts. Boras is the most prepared and skilled agent in the business, with enough information and swagger to possibly convince the Celtics to re-sign Kyrie Irving. (Well, maybe not that much).

But with Boras driving up baseball salaries, we are close to the first $500 million player, and perhaps that is what the 23-year-old Soto is shooting for. The fact the Nationals offered Soto more than three times their current $129.6 million payroll with no guarantee of a World Series is admirable, but it may be best they trade the slugger for a slew of prospects and move forward. That was the case in 2019, when Harper took the Phillies’ money and the Nationals moved on with elite pitching — including Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg — and then got unexpected contributions from veterans such as Kurt Suzuki and Howie Kendrick.

Is the way to build a World Series champion to load your lineup and pitching staff with highly paid players? Just ask the Yankees. The answer is no. Ask the Angels how that Albert Pujols contract worked out. Ask the Mariners how far their $240 million went with Robinson Cano.

The Padres invested more than $600 million in Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr., and they are still waiting for their return. Many MLB owners are foolishly throwing money at one particular player, locking down a superstar with a 10-plus-year contract for generational money, but unfortunately very few are able to supplement that player with adequately compensated players, so they linger in mediocrity, or like the Marlins with Giancarlo Stanton, or the Rangers with Alex Rodriguez, or the Rockies with Nolan Arenado, they eventually dump the deal on a bigger-market team for prospects and start over.

The Red Sox have to be careful how much they spend on Devers and Bogaerts if it’s going to result in cost-cutting in other areas. The Nationals are probably relieved Soto turned down nearly a half-billion dollars because it will allow for more to be invested in prospects, more financially feasible free agents, and in retaining current talent.

The biggest spenders rarely are the biggest winners in baseball, and some teams still haven’t learned that.

