Charles Barkley reportedly talking with LIV Golf regarding broadcasting role

Charles Barkley could be the next big name reeled in by LIV Golf.
The Basketball Hall of Famer is reportedly in talks regarding a broadcasting role regarding the upstart tour, but he told the New York Post any deal would have to be extremely lucrative for him to walk away from his contract as a basketball analyst with TNT.
“In a perfect scenario, I would love to do both [TNT and LIV],” Barkley told the Post Thursday. “I don’t know how Turner’s sponsors are going to feel about it. I know there is going to be some blowback.”
In the same interview, Barkley brushed off talk of the LIV golfers being funded by Saudi “blood money,” offering support to CEO Greg Norman.
“I told [Norman], ‘Listen, they are making up words, like blood money and sports-washing.’ I said, ‘We have all taken blood money, and we all have sports-washed something, so I don’t like those words, to be honest with you.’
“If you are in pro sports, you are taking some type of money from not a great cause.”
LIV reportedly has enticed broadcaster David Feherty to leave NBC for its riches and LPGA on-course commentator Jerry Foltz has left Golf Channel for LIV.
