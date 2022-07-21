Five Patriots, including RB James White, on active/physically-unable-to-perform list

Center David Andrews , running back James White , cornerback Jonathan Jones , safety Jabril Peppers , and linebacker Raekwon McMillan likely won’t be active when camp opens Wednesday morning. They can come off the list at any time.

Five veteran Patriots were placed on the active/physically-unable-to-perform list Thursday, meaning they are not ready to practice.

Running back James White's 2021 season ended after a hip injury suffered in Week 3 against the Saints.

Andrews revealed on social media in January he had shoulder surgery. White is still recovering from a hip injury suffered in Week 3 against the Saints. Jones had season-ending shoulder surgery following a Week 6 injury against the Cowboys. McMillan tore his ACL in camp and Peppers suffered an ACL injury in October.

Advertisement

As for titles, no official coordinators

The Patriots unveiled official titles for their coaching staff and for the fifth straight season, there is no official defensive coordinator named. The club also didn’t name an offensive coordinator after Josh McDaniels left for the Raiders head coaching job.

Matt Patricia added offensive line to his senior football adviser. As expected, Joe Judge’s title is offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach.

Veterans to report Tuesday

Veterans are set to report to Foxborough Tuesday with the first practices set for Wednesday-Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Practices are open to the public and gates will open at 8 a.m. Check in frequently at patriots.com/trainingcamp for updates … New receiver DeVante Parker will wear No. 1, previously worn by N’Keal Harry … Recently retired defensive back Jason McCourty has joined the cast of NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.’’

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.