Ime Udoka adds Mike Moser to Celtics coaching staff

The Celtics have added former UNLV and Oregon forward Mike Moser to Ime Udoka’s coaching staff, a league source confirmed.

Moser, 31, was an assistant for the Ducks women’s team last season and was previously a Mavericks player development coach. In 2014, he was a member of the Celtics’ summer league team before spending several years playing overseas.

Celtics lead assistant Will Hardy was named the head coach of the Utah Jazz last month and he added Boston player enhancement coach Evan Bradds to his staff. Moser is expected to fill a similar role in Boston.