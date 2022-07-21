Kyler Murray signs long-term contract extension with Arizona Cardinals

TEMPE, Ariz. — Kyler Murray has agreed to a long-term contract that will keep the quarterback with the Arizona Cardinals through the 2028 season.

ESPN reported it is a five-year, $230.5 million deal that includes $160 million guaranteed.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection was taken with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma after he won the Heisman Trophy and has largely delivered in his quest to make the Cardinals a better franchise. The team announced the new contract on Thursday.