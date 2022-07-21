Kyler Murray signs long-term contract extension with Arizona Cardinals

TEMPE, Ariz. — Kyler Murray has agreed to a long-term contract that will keep the quarterback with the Arizona Cardinals through the 2028 season.
ESPN reported it is a five-year, $230.5 million deal that includes $160 million guaranteed.
The two-time Pro Bowl selection was taken with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma after he won the Heisman Trophy and has largely delivered in his quest to make the Cardinals a better franchise. The team announced the new contract on Thursday.
Arizona had a 5-10-1 record during his rookie season in 2019, but the Cardinals improved to 11-6 last season before losing to the Rams in the NFC wild-card round during the playoffs.
The move brings an end to a strange, passive-aggressive offseason contract squabble. At one point, Murray wiped his social media accounts of all references to the Cardinals and it wasn’t clear if the franchise was ready to make a long-term investment.
Now that’s all cleared up and Murray can take the field for training camp next week knowing his football future is secure.