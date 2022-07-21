fb-pixel Skip to main content
NFL

Kyler Murray signs long-term contract extension with Arizona Cardinals

By David Brandt Associated Press,Updated July 21, 2022, 27 minutes ago
Two-time Pro Bowl selection Kyler Murray has largely delivered in his quest to make the Cardinals a better franchise.Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

TEMPE, Ariz. — Kyler Murray has agreed to a long-term contract that will keep the quarterback with the Arizona Cardinals through the 2028 season.

ESPN reported it is a five-year, $230.5 million deal that includes $160 million guaranteed.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection was taken with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma after he won the Heisman Trophy and has largely delivered in his quest to make the Cardinals a better franchise. The team announced the new contract on Thursday.

Arizona had a 5-10-1 record during his rookie season in 2019, but the Cardinals improved to 11-6 last season before losing to the Rams in the NFC wild-card round during the playoffs.

Advertisement

The move brings an end to a strange, passive-aggressive offseason contract squabble. At one point, Murray wiped his social media accounts of all references to the Cardinals and it wasn’t clear if the franchise was ready to make a long-term investment.

Now that’s all cleared up and Murray can take the field for training camp next week knowing his football future is secure.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video