Revolution’s Carles Gil to compete in MLS All-Star Skills Challenge

Carles Gil is adding another event to his Major League Soccer All-Star Week calendar.
The Revolution midfielder, already named an All-Star, will be one of 10 MLS players in the All-Star Skills Challenge on Aug. 9, the team announced Thursday. The participants will face off against players from the Liga MX All-Star team at Allianz Field in Minneapolis.
This year’s Skills Challenge includes five components: a shooting challenge, touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge, and crossbar challenge. More information on rules and scoring is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.
Gil, who leads MLS with 11 assists, picked up his second All-Star honor this season. The 29-year-old could become the second player to league the league in assists in back-to-back seasons. Gil has racked up 50 assists in the regular season and playoffs since 2019, more than any other player in that span.
He joins Sebastián Driussi (Austin FC), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Javier Hernández (LA Galaxy), Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo FC), Lorenzo Insigne (Toronto FC), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC), Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United FC), and Emanuel Reynoso (Minnesota FC) as Skills Challenge participants.
The MLS All-Star Skills Challenge will begin at 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 9, with the MLS All-Star Game at 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 10.