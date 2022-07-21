Revolution’s Carles Gil to compete in MLS All-Star Skills Challenge

Carles Gil is adding another event to his Major League Soccer All-Star Week calendar.

The Revolution midfielder, already named an All-Star, will be one of 10 MLS players in the All-Star Skills Challenge on Aug. 9, the team announced Thursday. The participants will face off against players from the Liga MX All-Star team at Allianz Field in Minneapolis.

This year’s Skills Challenge includes five components: a shooting challenge, touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge, and crossbar challenge. More information on rules and scoring is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.