Rookie J.J. Matijevic delivers walkoff magic for Astros in win over Yankees

King looked as if he might be able to escape the jam after he struck out Chas McCormick , but Matijevic drove in Bregman with an infield single to shortstop.

Alex Bregman led off the Houston ninth with a single against Michael King (6-3). Bregman advanced to third on Aledmys Díaz’s double. After Yuli Gurriel struck out, pinch-hitter Yordan Alvarez was walked intentionally to load the bases.

Rookie J.J. Matijevic’s pinch-hit RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning lifted the Astros to a 3-2 walkoff win over the Yankees on Thursday in Houston in the opener of a day-night doubleheader between the American League’s top teams.

The doubleheader between the major league-leading Yankees and the Astros is to help make up a series that was postponed because of the lockout. Houston won the first game of the series on June 30.

The Astros carried a 2-1 lead into the ninth. But Aaron Hicks singled against Héctor Neris (3-3) and scored on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s two-out single, a grounder that rolled just past shortstop Jeremy Peña and into left field for the tying hit.

DJ LeMahieu hit a solo homer in the fifth, but the Yankees were just 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

Houston jumped in front by scoring in each of the first two innings against Jordan Montgomery.

Jose Altuve and Peña opened Houston’s first with back-to-back bunt singles. Bregman drove in Altuve with a one-out single to center.

Mauricio Dubón walked and scored on rookie Korey Lee’s double in the second.

The Yankees loaded the bases with no outs in the third, but Cristian Javier escaped the jam with some help from his defense. Matt Carpenter lined to Gurriel at first, and he completed a double play by beating Aaron Judge back to first. Gleyber Torres then flied out, ending the inning.

Montgomery tied a season high with eight strikeouts in 6⅔ innings. He allowed seven hits and walked one.

Javier tied a season high by issuing four walks while allowing one run and two hits in five innings. It was Javier’s first start against the Yankees since he pitched seven innings in a combined no-hitter at New York on June 25. Neris and Ryan Pressly finished the historic gem.

Rangers keep Marlins reeling

Jon Gray pitched six innings of four-hit ball, Adolis García homered and the Rangers beat the reeling Marlins, 8-0, in Miami.

García drove in three runs, helping Texas stop a four-game slide. Marcus Semien had two hits and reached base four times.

The Marlins lost their fourth straight, and their scoreless streak reached 34 innings. They last scored in the second inning of their 2-1 loss against Philadelphia on July 15.

Miami also tied a club record with its ninth consecutive game without a home run. Marlins teams in 1993 and 2019 had similar droughts.

Gray (7-4) struck out five and walked two. Matt Moore, Matt Bush and Dennis Santana each got three outs, finishing the Rangers’ seven-hitter.

Rangers shortstop Corey Seager rejoined the team in Miami after appearing in the All-Star Game. But he got the day off.

Texas jumped in front on consecutive RBI singles by Nathaniel Lowe, Jonah Helm and García in the third. García added a two-run shot in the fifth, driving the first pitch from Miami starter Pablo López over the wall in right for his 16th homer.

The righthanded López (6-5) was lifted after five innings and was charged with five runs and five hits.

Diamondbacks DFA Dallas Kuechel

Former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel has been designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks after four ineffective outings.

The 34-year-old Keuchel hoped to resurrect his career with the D-backs after signing on June 7 but struggled with an 0-2 record and 9.64 ERA, giving up 20 earned runs over 18⅔ innings.

The lefthander was released by the Chicago White Sox in May after going 2-5 with a 7.88 ERA during the first two months of the year.

Keuchel was the 2015 AL Cy Young winner while with the Houston Astros after going 20-8 with a 2.43 ERA. He’s also a two-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner.

The D-backs added righthander Ian Kennedy to take Keuchel’s place on the roster. Kennedy had been on the 15-day injured list with right calf inflammation.