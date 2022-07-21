Top US decathlete Garrett Scantling banned from world championships

The US Anti-Doping Agency released news that Scantling was serving a provisional suspension that began Thursday — opening day for the decathlon —for a potential tampering violation that “stems from Scantling’s conduct during an investigation into his third potential whereabouts failure.”

Scantling, who finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics last year, was left off the 151-person American team when it was announced earlier this month; the fourth-place finisher at this year’s nationals, Steven Bastien , was on the team. No reason was given at the time.

Athletes are required to provide their schedules to anti-doping authorities so they can send doping-control officers to administer no-notice, out-of-competition tests. The third time an athlete cannot be located over a certain period can result in a penalty.

USADA said Scantling agreed to have his provisional suspension made public while his case is pending.

Scantling, who previously tried out for the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars, won the nationals in May with 8,867 points, which is the highest score in the world this year.

Speedy medals

It takes speed to win some of these medals at world championships.

Speed to hand all of them out, too. A little bit of jumping ability doesn't hurt, either.

In a new twist at track and field’s biggest event this side of the Olympics, athletes no longer have to wait to receive their prizes. The medals are waiting trackside and, once gold, silver and bronze are decided, presenters position themselves to hang them around their rightful winners’ necks, sometimes while they’re still on the run.

One caveat: They need them back.

These "instant medals" are purely placeholders for athletes to enjoy on their celebration lap. The take-home ones, engraved with their names, get presented in a ceremony later on.

“To have that medal so fast, it’s so nice,” said British runner Laura Muir, who earned a bronze medal in the 1,500 meters. “It’s surreal because one minute you’re not even across the line and the next minute you have the medal around your neck.”

All part of the plan from Niels de Vos, the executive director of Oregon22. He remembered watching an athlete win at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games and receive his medal the next day in a nearly empty stadium.

“From an athlete's perspective, it's like, ‘But my friends and family are here today. They haven’t got a ticket tomorrow. I don’t want to come back tomorrow for my medal and not have my family,'" de Vos explained. “Everybody likes this.”

The process involves plenty of advanced scout work. That’s why de Vos, the longtime chief executive of UK Athletics and CEO of the 2017 world championships in London, brought over a knowledgeable track team from Britain. Just to help with the task of tracking down euphoric athletes. It's not as easy as it might seem. Through prep work, they know approximately where someone will end up once a race or field event concludes.

Then, they spring into action.

Like when 6-foot-3 sprinter Fred Kerley won the 100 meters last weekend and took off down the curve of the track. There, waiting for him, was a much shorter presenter, Cherry Alexander. She reached high into the air to get the medal on Kerley.

The moment turned into a meme on social media.

Sometimes, the suddenness of receiving a medal takes an athlete by surprise. It did with high jump champion Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar.

“I was thinking, ‘What are they doing?'" Barshim said. "I was like, 'I thought we did a ceremony? No, I want a ceremony!’”

No worries, there’s a ceremony, too. This medal is just a bonus play. Barshim actually took his medal into the stands and placed it around his young son.

“It's great. My family wanted to come and see it and hold it,” Barshim said.

Then, he handed it back. His permanent one wasn't far behind.

In less time than it takes an 800-meter runner to finish, a medal can be engraved.

The precise time: 68 seconds.

There's a 3D printing machine — four are used on heavy medal days — located in a room underneath the seats at Hayward Field. There will be around 252 medals engraved and presented to athletes at the podium ceremony.

A pool party

Steeplechaser Norah Jeruto came up with a cool way to celebrate her victory at the end of a sizzling hot day at the world championships. A pool party. Everyone was invited, too. The Kenyan-born runner who recently began representing Kazakhstan moved to the backstretch following her win Wednesday and took the plunge — straight into the event’s water pit. A moment later, the Jeruto was joined by her two Ethiopian competitors, runner-up Werkuha Getachew and bronze medalist Mekides Abebe. Not wanting to be left out, Legend, the mascot for these championships, jumped in, too … Sydney McLaughlin coolly cruised through her semifinal heat of the 400-meter hurdles on a steamy night at the track. Hardly pressed and conserving energy near the finish, the Olympic champion and world-record holder finished in a time of 52.17 seconds at the world championships Wednesday night … Caster Semenya’ finished 13th and did not advance through her 5,000 qualifying heat. She ran the longer distance because she is banned from her specialty, the 800, due to rules that demand she take hormone-reducing drugs to enter certain races… The Americans suffered a blow when world 100-meter champion Fred Kerley was knocked out of the 4x100 relay due to a quadriceps injury. He was hurt while running the semifinals of the 200.

