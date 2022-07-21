Toronto rolling out aces; Sox will start Eovaldi, Crawford in upcoming series

Eovaldi’s velocity was down a couple of ticks and his four-seam fastball had the shape of a two-seamer, but he said that had to do with getting his mechanics on the right track again. The righthander has made two starts against the Blue Jays this year, going a combined 11⅔ innings and allowing just three runs.

Eovaldi, who was sidelined with right hip/back tightness, grinded his way through 4 ⅓ innings for the Sox against the Yankees on July 15, allowing three runs on six hits and a homer in what was a 5-4 Red Sox win.

Nate Eovaldi will take the ball Friday against the Blue Jays in what will be just his second game back from the injured list.

Kutter Crawford is coming off his best start of the season against the Rays last week and will take the spot of Chris Sale for Saturday’s start. Sale was originally scheduled to start but took a ball off his left hand on an Aaron Hicks comebacker on Sunday, resulting in a broken pinkie. Sale underwent surgery and the team is not ruling out a return this year, but that might be optimistic.

In Crawford’s start against the Rays he allowed three runs in six innings. He also struck out six and pitched into the seventh inning, but couldn’t record an out and ultimately the Red Sox lost behind a shaky bullpen.

The Sox’ starter is TBD for Sunday.

Top of rotation for Toronto

Much like their play against the rest of the American League East, the Sox have had their struggles with the Blue Jays, going 3-7 against them so far this season, and losing their most recent series in Toronto. The Sox were without some key players in that series, including Tanner Houck, who was unvaccinated against COVID-19 and could not enter the country. The Sox had a chance to win the second game of that series but lost in walk-off fashion, 6-5.

The Sox, who hit just .234 with a .660 OPS in the month of July before the break, will have a tough draw on the mound with Kevin Gausman, Alek Manoah and Ross Stripling starting.

Gausman has a 0.43 ERA in 21 innings against the Sox this year, and a 2.87 ERA overall. He’s struck out 27 batters in those 21 innings.

Manoah, a first-time All-Star, has a 2.28 ERA in 114⅔ innings pitched. He holds a 1.29 ERA in 14 innings (two starts) against the Sox.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.