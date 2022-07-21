What to watch for as the Red Sox emerge from All-Star break

The Red Sox resume play Friday evening against the Blue Jays at Fenway Park. The three-game set with the Jays kicks off a 10-game homestand for the Red Sox.

The Sox struggled heading into the All-Star break, going 5-12 in July which included a 1-6 record in their final two series against the Rays and Yankees.

Their schedule won’t get any easier during these next three home series. Following their matchup with the Jays, the Red Sox will invite the Guardians to town for four games and the Brewers for three. The Sox (48-45) are two games out of the second wild-card spot. Meanwhile the Guardians (46-44) are second in the American League Central division and just a half-game behind the Sox in the wild-card chase. The Red Sox swept the Guardians at Progressive Field in June. Doing so again would be a huge boost for a Sox club that began slipping shortly after that three-game sweep.

The Brewers (50-43) hold a half-game lead over the Cardinals in the NL Central, but much like the Sox struggled heading into the break, going 3-7 entering the All-Star break and dropping three straight to the Giants.

For much of the talk about the Yankees, the Astros are right there with them. The Astros are 3½ games behind the Yankees for the best record in the American League with 60 wins before Thursday night. The Red Sox will travel to Houston to begin August. The Sox snatched two of three from the Astros earlier this year.

In all, the Sox will have 15 straight games against opponents who are all vying for a postseason spot, including the Orioles.

Surging Orioles

Last year, when the Orioles won just 52 games, manager Alex Cora said he saw the pieces that the team had assembled and what they were building. A year later, Baltimore went into the break at .500 (46-46), with the help of a 10-game winning streak, their longest since 1999. The team is 16-7 dating back to June 22. The bullpen ranks fourth in ERA (3.14) and sixth in WHIP (1.18).

“I’ve been saying all along the bullpen is different now,” Cora said. “It’s not like when you’re losing in the seventh, you’re coming back. When they’re up in the seventh the game is almost over because their guys have stuff. They got some guys that have gotten better. [Austin] Hays this year, he has been a lot better defensively. I think Jorge Mateo at shortstop, he’s been outstanding for them. And that’s the difference. In this game you pitch and you play defense, you give yourself a chance and we saw it towards the end of last season and in spring training when we played them. You can tell now that it’s a lot different.”

More from Pivetta

Nick Pivetta’s ERA reached 4.50 at the break after three straight starts against the Rays and Yankees where Pivetta allowed a whopping 20 earned runs in just 13 ⅓ innings pitched. The Yankees have owned Pivetta this year, batting .333/.415/.702 with six homers and 17 earned runs in three starts. The Sox will need more from him, particularly against better opponents. If you negate Pivetta’s starts against New York, the righthander would have had a 3.52 ERA.

Deadline decisions

The Aug. 2 trade deadline is approaching and the The Sox are in need of some bullpen arms, a starter (with Chris Sale out) and a first baseman (if Triston Casas can’t contribute). It is yet to be seen if chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom is a buyer, seller, or somewhere in between during the deadline. An educated guess is that they will be somewhere in between if they play well prior to the deadline. A front office’s decision to become buyers has a lot to do with a team earningan all-in approach. With the way the Red Sox played heading into the break, they certainly didn’t make a great case. Their play against AL East opponents, going 0-10-1 in 11 series, is yet another red flag.

Their play over the course of this next week-plus will, perhaps, dictate how the front office moves forward. If the Sox decide to wipe their hands clean, a name to watch should be J.D. Martinez, who is in the last year of his contract and could help out a contender at the designated hitter’s spot.

