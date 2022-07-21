fb-pixel Skip to main content

An ‘alleged’ Faberge egg was found on a seized Russian yacht. If authenticated, it could be sold with proceeds going to Ukraine

By Joe Schneider Bloomberg,Updated July 21, 2022, 41 minutes ago
The 1895 Blue Serpent Clock Egg by Faberge on display at Moscow’s State Tretyakov Gallery.TASS via Getty Images

US authorities found a possible Faberge egg aboard a 348-foot yacht with alleged ties to a Russian billionaire that was seized in Fiji.

The Amadea, a luxurious megayacht that’s nearly as long as a football field and features a helipad, docked in San Diego last month. The egg was among the items seized by a task force the US has dubbed KleptoCapture, which is pursuing the assets of Russian oligarchs sanctioned in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

The super yacht Amadea.Gregory Bull/Associated Press

“I will say some federal agents had real hardship duty, taking that yacht all the way from Fiji back to San Diego where it sits today,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said Wednesday at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado. “We’ve been finding some really interesting things. That San Diego, the yacht that is in San Diego, we recovered a Faberge, or alleged Faberge egg.”

Only a few dozen eggs were created by Faberge, the St Petersburg-born jeweler. The eggs were made for the Russian royal family and others from 1885 until Czar Nicholas II was forced to abdicate in 1917. They’re now valued in the tens of millions of dollars.

Monaco said the task force is seeking congressional approval to sell the seized assets and send the proceeds to Ukraine.

