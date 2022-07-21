fb-pixel Skip to main content

Italy’s Draghi resigns after government implodes

By NICOLE WINFIELD The Associated Press,Updated July 21, 2022, 53 minutes ago
Italian Premier Mario Draghi attends a debate at the Senate in Rome, on July 20.Gregorio Borgia/Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Mario Draghi resigned Thursday after key coalition allies boycotted a confidence vote, signaling the likelihood of early elections and a renewed period of uncertainty for Italy and Europe at a critical time.

Draghi tendered his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella during a morning meeting at the Quirinale Palace. Mattarella’s office said the president had “taken note” of the resignation and asked Draghi’s government to remain on in a caretaker fashion.

Draghi’s government imploded Thursday after members of his uneasy coalition of right, left and populists rebuffed his appeal to band back together to finish the legislature’s natural term and ensure implementation of the European Union-funded pandemic recovery program.

